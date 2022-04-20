Hot Wheels Legends Tour New Zealand winner announced

Karl Goodall's mad One Buggy Mud Muncher Raptor has taken top honours at this year's New Zealand leg of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour.

Hot Wheels has announced the winner of the local leg of its Hot Wheels Legends Tour, which also happens to be the first round of the global competition.

Karl Goodall from Mount Maunganui has taken the first step towards overall international glory by winning the local competition with his awesome rotary engine-packing custom-built One Buggy Mud Muncher Raptor.

The Mud Muncher Raptor features long travel Fox shocks and some massive 40-inch mud tyres, but it was the rotary engine that won over a number of judges, including Kiwi judges Mad Mike Whiddett and his son Lincoln (known rotary enthusiasts), with the younger Whiddett saying the only thing he would change about it is that it would look better in his garage.

Supplied It already pretty much looks like a scaled-up Hot Wheels car, so translating the Mud Muncher Raptor down to 1/64 scale shouldn’t be a problem.

Meanwhile, Hot Wheels designer Brendon Vetuskey loved that it had the rotary instead of the expected LS V8, saying as far as making it into a Hot Wheels vehicle it was “totally do-able”.

“We could do something really cool with this. It would be a lot of fun, and it would stand out on the shelf in 1/64 scale with those big tyres,” he said.

Supplied Yes, that is a Mazda rotary engine tucked in the nose of the Mud Muncher Raptor.

The Mud Muncher Raptor beat out the judge’s other favourites – Steve Ellicott from South Auckland’s 1974 Mazda 808 Wagon and Kaidyn Clark from Waikato’s 1997 Nissan S14 – to take out the overall win, being in the top three best cars for four out of the six judges.

Goodall’s car will now head into the global semi-finals which, like the New Zealand leg, will be held virtually after the last US leg in Los Angeles in October.

Since launching in 2018 to celebrate Hot Wheels’ 50th anniversary, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour has grown from an American-based series of local Walmart events across the United States to what the company calls “the world’s largest travelling car show.”

It has brought in builders and automotive fans through both virtual and live events that now spans 14 countries and 5 continents.