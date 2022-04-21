Lexus reveals its first dedicated EV

Lexus has revealed its first EV on a dedicated platform, the RZ 450e. Unlike the company’s first EV, the UX 300e, the RZ sits on the e-TNGA dedicated EV platform that Toyota developed for its bZ4X EV, as well as the Subaru Solterra.

While mechanically similar underneath, the RZ gets all-new bodywork that is stylistically far more in keeping with the rest of Lexus’ range, complete with the polarising spindle grille. Except it isn’t a grille here, more the shape of the nose, although it appears there is a variant (or an option) to have both the ‘grille’ and the bonnet finished in black for a distinct look.

The RZ 450e is roughly the same size as the bZ4X, which means similar to the Toyota RAV4, with the same 2850mm wheelbase, but at 4805mm is slightly longer (by around 100mm), as well as being 35mm wider and 50mm lower.

Supplied The RZ 450e is distinctly a Lexus, with the brand's signature spindle grille now forming part of the body instead.

Apart from the totally different body, the biggest difference between the Toyota/Subaru twins and the Lexus is the power output of the two electric motors.

Where the FWD version of the Toyota uses a 150kW electric motor and the AWD versions use two 80kW electric motors, the Lexus is AWD only, but uses the 150kW motor on its front axle, retaining the 80kW one on the rear.

Supplied If you really like the spindle, then it seems there is a model, or at least an option, that finishes it and the bonnet in gloss black.

It does use the same 71.4kWh battery, however, which Lexus says will offer a range of up to 450km.

On the inside the Lexus appears to use the same hard points as the Toyota, meaning that the major controls and interfaces are largely in the same places, but with a far larger dose of luxury than in the Toyota.

Lexus will initially offer a conventional steering set up (and conventional steering wheel), but says that an unspecified “future date” it will also make a steer-by-wire system available that features no mechanical connection between the steering wheel and wheels.

Supplied The interior uses the same layout as the Toyota bZ4X and will eventually offer the yoke steering wheel as well.

Like the Toyota, and Tesla, the Lexus system will make use of the controversial yoke wheel, but unlike Tesla, Toyota has drastically reduced the steering ratio on the steer-by-wire system to 150 degrees, which means instead of the traditional “three turns” of the wheel to get from lock to lock, the Toyota and Lexus will be able to do it without the driver having to let go of the steering wheel at all.

The RZ rides on MacPherson strut type suspension at the front, while its rear uses a trailing arm double wishbone configuration. For the first time, Lexus will use Frequency Reactive Dampers (FRD), a frequency-sensitive absorber that alters the dampening force on the extension stroke in response to road surface frequency input, giving a high level of handling stability without compromising ride comfort.

Lexus New Zealand General Manager Andrew Davis says the new Lexus RZ BEV is an evolution of the Lexus Driving Signature using full battery electrification technology.

Supplied The RZ is roughly the same size as the ICE RX and Toyota RAV4.

“As Lexus’ first dedicated BEV, the Lexus RZ embodies our vision for the future of electrification.

“The RZ revealed today is the first of an all-new line-up of battery electric vehicles that combine all new electrified powertrains with the exhilarating Lexus driving experience,” he said.

“We continue to aim to provide customers with a driving experience that resonates with the soul and gives a new level of ride comfort and quietness by taking advantage of electrification and advancing Lexus’ key focus of design and performance.”

Lexus New Zealand says more details about the RZ will be available closer to the local launch in early 2023.