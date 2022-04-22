Electric-only SUV likely to replace Mini Clubman

The Mini Clubman looks to be getting the chop in favour of an all-new small electric SUV.

While we can count on the three-door hatch to remain relatively consistent in Mini’s electrified future, it is looking like the rest of the range will get a shake-up as the brand transitions to electricity, with the Clubman wagon’s future looking particularly shaky.

Reports from Europe are strongly suggesting that the wagon is for the chop and will be replaced by an all-new electric-only small SUV, while the Countryman SUV will increase in size to make room for the smaller entrant, as well as to appeal more to the US market that is traditionally predisposed towards larger cars.

The Countryman plug-in hybrid is also likely be dropped, with future variants only being powered by ICE or all-electric powertrains.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The Countryman is likely to get bigger to make room for new small EV. It will also lose its PHEV version.

Autocar UK is reporting that the new smaller all-electric SUV is due to be revealed later this year and is likely to take a much more radical design direction than the retro-inspired look that Minis sport now.

It will be built in China as part of the Spotlight joint venture between the BMW Group and Great Wall Motor.

While the Chinese plant will concentrate on EV models, a production reshuffle will see the next-gen Countryman shift production to Leipzig, Germany from its current assembly line in the Netherlands, with Mini’s s UK plant in Oxford continuing to focus on the hatchback and convertible.

Mini has previously said that the future core portfolio of its all-electric powered vehicles will include the forthcoming new version of the three-door hatch, the unannounced small crossover in the small segment and the next generation Countryman in the compact segment, meaning the five-door hatch isn’t getting an electric version, and it looks like the poor Clubman is heading for the door.