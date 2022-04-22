Crash scatters 270kg of weed across US highway on 4/20

It’s bad enough you have a car crash. It’s worse, however, when the 270kg of weed in the back of your truck gets scattered across a highway because of it.

If you are not aware, April the 20th or simply 4/20 (it only really works in America), is a day associated with the consumption of marijuana.

The story goes that in 1971, five Californian high school students used the term "4:20" in connection with a plan to search for an abandoned cannabis crop, based on a treasure map made by the grower. The five students planned to meet at the statue of Louis Pasteur statue on the grounds of their school at 4:20pm to start their search.

They referred to their plan with the phrase "4:20 Louis", which was shorted to “4:20” after several unsuccessful searches. This then ultimately evolved into a code word the teens used to refer to consuming cannabis.

Missouri State Highway Patrol/Supplied Missouri police say it took several patrol cars to transport the weed back to the station.

The usage soon spread far and wide and has led to many, many road signs with 420 on them being stolen across the USA – with the Colorado Department of Transportation even replacing a 420-mile marker sign with a 419.99 mile one (this was stolen too, however) – and an Elon Musk stoner joke about taking Tesla private at US$420 a share that got him into a lot of trouble with the SEC...

READ MORE:

* Hundreds of motorists freed after being stranded for nearly 24 hours on snowy US highway

* Elderly US couple's explanation for having 27kg of marijuana: 'holiday cheer'

* Why your hotel doesn't have a room number 420



But because the universe has a cruel sense of humour, this year two men in the US got arrested for drug trafficking after they managed to have an accident that scattered a huge amount of weed across a highway in Missouri. On the 20th of April.

According to the police report, the incident occurred at 7:15am local time in Callaway County, Missouri, on Interstate 70. A semi-truck tried to avoid a previous crash, and the driver of a 2007 GMC Sierra ran into the back of the big rig, with another semi then hitting the pickup.

Apparently no one was seriously injured, but the impact did result in a veritable explosion of weed, because the Sierra was utterly packed with it.

When the Missouri Highway Patrol arrived on the scene, they found packaged bundles of weed all over the interstate, as well as two men and a woman in the pickup with moderate injuries that required transportation to the hospital. The other motorists involved didn't have serious injuries, according to a local news station.

Police collected the weed, which took “more than one patrol car” to transport back to the station and weighed in at an impressive 270kg. They later arrested the two men for drug trafficking, which is a first-degree felony. Not such a happy 4/20 for them then.