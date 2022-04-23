The VW Golf R has landed

Volkswagen’s hottest Golf has landed in New Zealand, with the highly anticipated Golf R arriving here hot on the tail of last month’s Tiguan R release.

The Golf R uses the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder as before but now producing a hefty 235kW of power and 420Nm of torque, pitching it directly at it the AWD Euro competition like the 225kW/400Nm Mercedes-AMG A 35, the 228kW/400Nm Audi S3 Sportback and the 225kW/450Nm BMW M235i Gran Coupe.

As you would expect, however, Volkswagen has priced the Golf R under all of those competitors and while the opposition all start around the $90k mark, the Golf R will drop in at $77,990, with a special 1st Edition model available for $82,990.

The Golf R 1st Edition has two additional special driving modes: ‘Drift’ and ‘Special - Nürburgring’. The ‘Drift’ profile distributes 100% of the rear torque to one wheel for optimal cornering – away from public roads, as VW points out – while the ‘Special - Nürburgring’ mode is optimised for track duty, featuring softer suspension settings to help keep the tyres in contact with the tarmac.

According to Greg Leet, General Manager of Volkswagen Passenger Vehicles in New Zealand, the 1st Edition has accounted for 80% of Golf R pre-sales so far, and includes a panoramic sunroof and Harman Kardon premium sound system that are optional extras on the standard R.

The Golf R gets its power to the road via Volkswagen’s “4motion with R-Performance Torque Vectoring” AWD system, which it says ensures power is brought to the road as effectively as possible. It delivers an extensive ride and handling upgrade, distributing drive not just between the front and rear axles, but also variably between the two rear wheels.

On the design front, the fifth generation R gets a lowered stance, super-sized front intake, R exclusive brake calipers, 19-inch alloy wheels and body-coloured side sills, while on the inside it gets further R exclusives like a leather-wrapped, multifunction sports steering wheel and power-adjustable Nappa leather front sport-seats with both heating and ventilation.