Mercedes unleashes four-cylinder AMG C 43

This is the first Mercedes-AMG C-Class to use a four-cylinder engine. But don’t worry, it’s still packing plenty of punch.

Mercedes has revealed the first AMG-badged C-Class to use a four-cylinder engine – the C 43.

No prizes for guessing which engine, with the old 3.0-litre V6 being ditched in favour of the turbocharged 2.0-litre four from the A 45 S, imbued with mild hybrid technology and an electric turbine, to spin up faster at lower RPMs.

This time around the engine is making 300kW and 500Nm, 10kW fewer than the A 45 S but 13kW up on the old C 43 (with 20Nm less torque). Power is sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic and should net 0-100kph times of 4.6 seconds.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S packs more power than the last Holden Commodore V8 and is ferociously fast.

Other performance features include drive modes (spanning Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual), adaptive dampers, sports steering, a louder exhaust system and rear axle steering.

Mercedes doesn’t mention how much fuel the four-pot C 43 uses, but we’d assume it doesn’t fall under the zero band for the Clean Car Scheme.

Supplied The turbo four is mounted longitudinally rather than transversely, as in the A 45.

In terms of styling, the new 43 keeps most of the current C-Class’ looks, but gets 18-inch wheels as standard, quad exhaust outlets, a unique grille, revised lower air intakes up front, a new rear diffuser and different side sills.

Inside are AMG sports seats with Artico and faux leather, ‘standard’ genuine leather or Nappa leather upholstery, a flat-bottom leather sports steering wheel, aluminium shift paddles and AMG floormats and pedals.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed but the C 43 sedan should be here later this year.

Supplied Sadly, we probably won’t be getting the C 43 wagon.

Unfortunately, it seems that we miss out on the C 43 wagon this time around (along with the other C-Class wagons).

To rub salt into the wound, it looks like BMW has shelved the similar-in-performance M340i Touring, meaning Audi is the last remaining German manufacturer to sell a fast wagon in the S4, RS 4 and RS 6.

At least until BMW’s M3 Touring arrives...