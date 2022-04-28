Mercedes unleashes four-cylinder AMG C 43
Mercedes has revealed the first AMG-badged C-Class to use a four-cylinder engine – the C 43.
No prizes for guessing which engine, with the old 3.0-litre V6 being ditched in favour of the turbocharged 2.0-litre four from the A 45 S, imbued with mild hybrid technology and an electric turbine, to spin up faster at lower RPMs.
This time around the engine is making 300kW and 500Nm, 10kW fewer than the A 45 S but 13kW up on the old C 43 (with 20Nm less torque). Power is sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic and should net 0-100kph times of 4.6 seconds.
Other performance features include drive modes (spanning Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual), adaptive dampers, sports steering, a louder exhaust system and rear axle steering.
Mercedes doesn’t mention how much fuel the four-pot C 43 uses, but we’d assume it doesn’t fall under the zero band for the Clean Car Scheme.
In terms of styling, the new 43 keeps most of the current C-Class’ looks, but gets 18-inch wheels as standard, quad exhaust outlets, a unique grille, revised lower air intakes up front, a new rear diffuser and different side sills.
Inside are AMG sports seats with Artico and faux leather, ‘standard’ genuine leather or Nappa leather upholstery, a flat-bottom leather sports steering wheel, aluminium shift paddles and AMG floormats and pedals.
Pricing is yet to be confirmed but the C 43 sedan should be here later this year.
Unfortunately, it seems that we miss out on the C 43 wagon this time around (along with the other C-Class wagons).
To rub salt into the wound, it looks like BMW has shelved the similar-in-performance M340i Touring, meaning Audi is the last remaining German manufacturer to sell a fast wagon in the S4, RS 4 and RS 6.
At least until BMW’s M3 Touring arrives...