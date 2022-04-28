Renault to unload stake in Russian carmaker for two cents

Of all the Western carmakers caught up the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, French manufacturer Renault has had the most to lose, thanks to its 68% ownership stake in Russian company AvtoVaz, maker of the Lada brand.

Just how much it is going to be hurt by it all has become more apparent this week after Renault revealed that it will be transferring its full holding in AvtoVAZ to the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute (NAMI), a Russian organisation founded more than 100 years ago that is responsible for the design and production of a number of the country’s cars and trucks, including the limousines used by President Vladimir Putin.

Renault will ‘sell’ its stake in AvtoVAZ to the institute for a single “symbolic rouble”, or roughly NZ2 cents, albeit with an option to buy it back in five or six years.

However, the Russian trade ministry has warned that it won’t be for the same bargain price, with trade minister Denis Manturov telling local news outlets “If during this period we make investments, then that will be taken into account when it comes to the cost. There won't be any presents here.”

Renault first acquired a 25% stake in AvtoVAZ back in 2008 at a cost of more than US$1 billion and has gradually increased its stake since, eventually fully consolidating the Russian carmaker into its balance sheet in 2017. It also has invested heavily to modernise the company’s production facility in the city of Togliatti.

Renault had previously halted operations at its Moscow plant and said it was assessing available options for AvtoVaz. At the end of last year Renault had valued the business in Russia – its second biggest market – at 2.2 billion euros (NZ$3.5 billion), including goodwill.

The Russian trade ministry also confirmed that Renault's factory in Moscow, which builds both Renaults and Nissans, would be passed to the city's government, something that has become increasingly common in Russia as Western companies leave the country and Russia companies and government institutions snap up bargains.