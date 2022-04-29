Ford Everest to get Ranger's new turbo diesel V6

Ford has revealed the new version of the Everest SUV, with a bold new face, more luxury and more capability on and off-road than ever before.

Ford New Zealand has confirmed the local specifications of the revamped Everest, which is set to get the Ranger’s new turbo diesel V6 engine in two out of three variants.

The Everest will land in Trend, Sport and Platinum trims, all of which will get four-wheel drive. Trend models are powered by the familiar 2.0-litre biturbo diesel inline-four, while the Sport and Platinum use the new 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6. Towing capacity for every model is 3500kg braked when fitted with a factory-specified Tow Pack.

Power figures mimic the Ranger, with the four producing 154kW/500Nm and the six 184kW/600Nm. Emissions are an estimated 219g/km and 256g/km respectively, meaning all Everests will be subject to an extra fee upon first registration. These are based on WLTP3 conversions from NEDC figures, and Ford says it will confirm the final numbers closer to the sale date.

Supplied The new Everest with its new face is nearly here.

All Everests will come with an upmarket interior taking “inspiration from modern homes.” All models get a large 12-inch centre touchscreen running the Sync4A operating system, an eight-inch digital instrument panel behind the wheel, leather seats, wireless phone charging with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring and dual-zone climate control.

Moving up to the Sport gets heated and ventilated power-adjustable seats for the driver and the passenger, while heated seats are also available for second row occupants in the Platinum model, as is a 12-inch instrument display and a premium 12-speaker Bang and Olufsen audio system.

Supplied There’s a new interior apparently inspired by modern homes.

Access to the third-row seats is now easier thanks to second-row seats that slide further forward than before. Additionally, all occupants now have places to store their things and charge their devices with USB power outlets in all three rows.

FordPass is coming to Everest, which allows features like remote start, vehicle status check and remote lock and unlock functions via a mobile device, as well as controls for the unique exterior zone lighting system which lights up the ground completely around the vehicle, for safer approaches at night, or for camping. The system can also be controlled from the interior touchscreen.

Supplied All Everests come equipped with four-wheel drive as well.

Considering every New Zealand-bound Everest has four-wheel drive, every Everest can take advantage of improved underbody protection, off-road drive modes, a rear-locking differential, two functional front-mounted tow hooks and a switch bank for auxiliary accessories.

Dedicated off-road screen displays vehicle information and a front camera view of the terrain ahead, with predictive overlay guidelines designed to help the driver negotiate obstacles. Wading depth is rated at 800mm.

Final pricing is the last piece of the puzzle, to be confirmed closer to launch, expected around the middle of the year.