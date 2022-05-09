Ram might be about to take on the Ford Ranger

Ram could be planning an entry into the ute market.

Ram already sells a truck in New Zealand, the chunky 1500, but it’s not really a competitor for the type of one tonne pickups we really like here. It’s bigger, more luxurious and quite a lot more expensive than your typical workhorse, which is largely why you don’t see them dominating sales charts and building sites.

But Ram has noticed how big the medium pickup market is, and seems to be considering a smaller entry to properly take on the Rangers, Hiluxes and Tritons of the world.

Speaking at the Australian media preview for the Jeep Grand Cherokee L last week, Billy Hayes, a senior executive for Stellantis in India and the Asia-Pacific told Drive: “We aren’t going to talk about future product. But what I can say is, we are watching the (ute) space very closely, especially given the size of the segment here in Australia.”

Supplied The Dodge Dakota was discontinued in 2011 but could make a comeback this decade.

The American maker’s entry would be “very ‘Ram,” he added.

“When you talk about Ram, you talk about towing, you talk about power. But you also think about luxury.”

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED This is how Ram introduces the 1500 Night Edition - with burnouts!

Previously, Ram offered the Dakota pickup (then badged as a Dodge) below the 1500, which was powered by a 156kW 3.7-litre V6 or a 4.7-litre V8 making 225kW. It boasted a towing capacity of up to 3265kg and a payload of up to 816kg, but was discontinued in 2011.

A new version of the Dakota was confirmed to be under development in 2018, but there haven’t been any updates on that front since.

Another mid-size pickup was revealed to be under development last July, with a launch date of 2026. This will be fully electric and use a monocoque platform shared with passenger cars and SUVs (ie; a ‘proper’ ute), as opposed to the usual body-on-frame chassis.

Supplied The electric Ram 1500 is due around 2024 and could lend its tech to a smaller pickup.

It will probably pull tech from the electric 1500 due in 2024.

Ram can also use components from the Jeep Gladiator to reduce development time and costs, including the 209kW/347Nm 3.6-litre V6 and four-wheel drive system. Hopefully Ram can improve the on-road ride a bit, though...

Alternatively, the Gladiator and North American Rams can also come with a 179kW/597Nm turbo diesel V6, which would put a mid-size Ram right in the thick of the ute fight.