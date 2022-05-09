Swamp Buggy racing is a thing: watch F1 stars try it

Watch as F1 drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen try out some real Florida motorsport while there for the Miami Grand Prix.

In the lead up to the Miami Grand Prix in the weekend, Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen and Alpha Tauri driver Yuki Tsunoda tried out a bit of local Florida motorsport in the form of Swamp Buggy racing.

Never heard of it? Well, you should, because it looks absolutely awesome.

The wild looking beasts are powered by 900 horsepower (660kW) V8s and feature massive skinny wheels with what appear to be very specialist tyres indeed.

Supplied Yes, swamp Buggy racing is a real thing, and a pair of F1 stars have tried it out.

The buggies race head-to-head around a small swamp course, with the key to success seeming to be getting a good start, because it really doesn’t look like you can see much if you get stuck behind your competitor.

Verstappen and Tsunoda compete against a number of other Red Bull athletes, and of course come out on top, meeting each other in the final. Watch the video to see who wins.

Supplied Of course Tsunoda and Verstappen’s buggies were fully liveried with their respective Red Bull-owned team colours.

According to the official website (yes, really) www.swampbuggy.com, Swamp Buggy races have “a deep and long history in Naples, Florida and its surrounding areas.”

It all started when a man named Ed Frank came up with a solution to the difficult task of navigating the many bogs and swamps in the Florida Everglades – he called it the “Tumble Bug” and it was a tall, strange-looking vehicle that Frank used for everything from hunting expeditions to Sunday afternoon outings with his family.

Frank’s invention quickly caught on and other hunters and farmers began building their own swamp buggies. Of course, human nature being what it is, this then led to people racing them.

Supplied The buggies are powered by 660kW V8s, which clearly raises a smile on Max Verstappen’s face.

Starting off with a few hunters getting together in the early 1940s, the size of the gatherings quickly grew, with 30 to 40 racers regularly gathering the week before hunting season to compete for a prize, which was usually a shotgun.

On the 12th of November 1949, the first ‘official’ Swamp Buggy Races took place, featuring 50 competitors and reportedly drawing a huge crowd.

As is always the way with motorsport, the buggies have now become far too fast and loud to be useful for hunting, and the sport has flourished in its own brilliantly weird direction, as you can see in the video above. Oh, and the organisers don’t award shotguns any more, with the prizes these days being money.