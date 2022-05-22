Road test review: Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante

ASTON MARTIN DBS SUPERLEGGERA VOLANTE

(Read the test of the coupe here)

Base price: $525,000

$525,000 Powertrain and economy: 5.2-litre turbo-petrol V12, 533kW/900Nm, 8-speed automatic, RWD, combined economy 14.8L/100km, CO2 337g/km (source: RightCar).

5.2-litre turbo-petrol V12, 533kW/900Nm, 8-speed automatic, RWD, combined economy 14.8L/100km, CO2 337g/km (source: RightCar). Vital statistics: 4712mm long, 1280mm high, 2805mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 270 litres, 21-inch alloy wheels.

4712mm long, 1280mm high, 2805mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 270 litres, 21-inch alloy wheels. Safety: Untested

Untested We like: Prodigious power, looks spectacular, could well be the last V12 from Aston Martin

Prodigious power, looks spectacular, could well be the last V12 from Aston Martin We don't like: Could well be the last V12 from Aston Martin, soft-top roof whistles at speed, the half-million dollar pricetag

Environmental concerns are pushing big engines into retirement left, right and centre. Ferrari is resisting by giving the Purosangue SUV a V12, but it seems Aston Martin is leaning toward electrification over tradition. Probably a good thing, since it’ll happen sooner or later anyway. May as well rip the band-aid off now, right? But in the meantime, the DBS Superleggera is still around, and it’s still powered by a big twelve.

OUTSIDE

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Possibly one of the sexiest rear three-quarters on the market right now.

This is the Volante, which is Aston-speak for convertible, so the obvious change is the roof. It’s cloth, so there’s no complex folding metal roof to deal with, and the black contrasts really nicely with the orange paint. It goes down in 14 seconds and up in 16, if you’re wondering.

READ MORE:

* Road test review: Aston Martin DBS Superleggera coupe

* The Aston Martin Valkyrie sounds incredible on a wet Mugello

* Road test review: Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

* Aston Martin NZ gets a DBS-shaped coup



There are lots of carbon fibre bits and pieces in the bonnet, front chin splitter and along the flanks of the car and a small bootlid spoiler, all of which also look great with the orange.

INSIDE

Nile Bijoux/Stuff It’s not exactly a poor interior, but it does feel its age.

Compared to the coupe that Damien O’Carroll tested here, there aren’t any changes, which isn’t exactly a good thing. Compared with the ultra-luxe interiors of other cars costing similar money, like the Bentley Continental GT, the DBS certainly feels its age, which you can trace back to the 2016 launch of the DB11.

The screen is small and has a dated operating system, using even older Mercedes bits, the vents feel loose and cheap, and the rear seats are hilariously unnecessary.

But the front seats are fantastically comfortable, and the digital dash has held up really well. Still not a fan of the button gear selectors, but I can’t deny they look lovely in the centre console.

UNDER THE BONNET

Nile Bijoux/Stuff This won’t be here forever, you know.

This is the real reason why you’re here. Aston’s gorgeous twin-turbo 5.2-litre V12, making a sizeable 533kW/900Nm. In first and second the power is limited but after that, every ounce is delivered to the rear wheels. And my god, it’s a lot.

With traction control fully enabled, the engine is fighting the computer for supremacy, the rear tyres chirping and scrabbling for grip as you belt through the gears. And the sound is absolutely unholy in the best possible way. Despite those turbos and modern(ish) noise emissions requirements, the V12 bellows in a way few other cars can. Suddenly that massive price tag makes a bit more sense...

It doesn’t really taper off, either. It takes big cojones to keep the throttle pinned and find all of those kilowatts – you really need a racetrack to do it properly because the engine never feels strained, pulling right to the limiter. Good luck finding a smooth, clear road around Auckland and keeping your licence.

ON THE ROAD

DAVID LINKLATER/SUPPLIED FOOTAGE Watch us take on some German mountains in the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera.

The rest of the car is fantastic too. The chassis has been stiffened to compensate for the lost roof and considering this is really a Superleggera in name only – it weighs around 1800kg – it really dances around corners.

I would advise keeping the suspension out of the Sport Plus mode, which is too stiff for most of our roads this side of a racetrack. Sport does the job just fine.

But whatever settings you choose, be on your toes because a rear-wheel drive car with this much power, regardless of how modern it is, will absolutely humble you if given the chance. The suspension and steering are finely tuned and react nicely with our roads, although the latter did have a whiff too much assistance about it.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The DBS Superleggera in either form is a terrifyingly awesome machine. But $520k is a lot of money...

Setting everything in GT mode turns the car into just that, a cushy grand tourer, and because you won’t be taking more than one passenger, there’s enough boot space for luggage. No adaptive cruise is a notable omission though, again considering the price.

But the worst part about the Volante specifically is the soft top fitment, at least in this tester. It whistled slightly at just under 100kph, and started howling when it gets much higher than that. Menacing clouds meant the top stayed up during my 24 hours with the DBS, and that means I couldn’t really push the car. Though, to be fair, I wasn’t that interested in becoming “that guy that binned a half-million-dollar Aston”, so the screamy roof might have actually been a good thing.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante Review

VERDICT

At this price, things get sort of weird. You’d think luxury and performance would blend more and more but they sort of split up – on one hand you’ve got the DBS, an absolute thriller of a performance car but with a noticeably outdated interior, and on the other you have something like the Bentley Continental GT W12 Speed, which is far more opulent but also less inclined to spear through corners.

Another $500k option is the Ferrari F8 Tributo, which is basically only at home doing over 200km/h around Monza, and isn’t a convertible. Swapping for a ragtop ups the price to closer to $600,000.

But you see my point? It’s weird. You could just buy a Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabrio and have the same performance, a lovely interior, and the better part of a hundred thousand dollars left for fuel.

At the same time, you won’t be able to buy a V12 for much longer, and the DBS Superleggera may just be the best V12 super grand tourer of them all.

Want more DBS Superleggera? Read the test of the coupe here.