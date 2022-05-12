Most Kiwis admit to poor eyesight, and it's causing crashes

Even though 83% of Kiwis admit their vision isn’t perfect, only 4% would actually get an eye test before a long journey.

It’s Road Safety Week and, to help prevent ending up as a statistic, why not get an eye test?

New research by OPSM, which asked 1028 people about their eyes, has found that despite the fact 83% of Kiwi drivers admit their vision isn't perfect, and 96% do not consider getting their eyes checked before setting off on a long journey. Snacks take a higher priority than clear vision for 66% of people.

That might not seem all that alarming – after all, who has the time to get an eye check before every road trip? – but consider that 83% of Kiwi drivers admit their vision isn’t perfect.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF "A lot of us already find 100kph slow": Geoff Upson and his dog George are the faces of an informal campaign to prevent speed limit drops.

We’ve all seen what can happen after a slip-up – especially those on two wheels, most of which will have heard “sorry mate, I didn’t see you” more than once – so why not take preventative steps?

READ MORE:

* Young people want and own more classic cars than Boomers

* One in six Kiwis lie about their car insurance

* Don't blame the kids: older drivers are more likely to drive distracted



According to Waka Kotahi NZTA, one in 14 drivers have a vision defect that may affect their driving. A simple reaction while driving can take 0.4 seconds, and if your distance vision is poor you won't see hazards till it is too late.

123rf Driving fatigue affects everyone, but Gen Z are most annoyed by it.

On long road trips, just a third of drivers actually rest their eye to avoid fatigue, depite nearly two-thirds getting annoyed by visual fatigue during driving.

By generation, Gen Z are the most annoyed by fatigue (78%), but also ranked highly in doing something about it, with 8% of Gen Z and 7% of millennials saying they would consider an eye test, compared to 2% of Gen X and Baby Boomers.

However, considering isn’t doing, and three in five Gen Z respondents said they feel anxious about getting an eye test and would put it off, while millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers are more likely to prioritise their eye health.

SUPPLIED Most people will do everything except get an eye test before a long road trip.

Additionally, checking tyre pressure (68%), assessing the weather of the destination (68%), topping up vehicle fluids (67%) and choosing appropriate snacks and beverages (66%) were considered greater priorities among road users over getting their eyes tested (4%).

Road Safety Week runs from 9 to 15 May, this year using the theme of ‘Road Safety Heroes’. It celebrates the professionals who are working to make roads safer for everyone - from designing safer roads to caring for people after a crash.