Most Kiwis admit to poor eyesight, and it's causing crashes
It’s Road Safety Week and, to help prevent ending up as a statistic, why not get an eye test?
New research by OPSM, which asked 1028 people about their eyes, has found that despite the fact 83% of Kiwi drivers admit their vision isn't perfect, and 96% do not consider getting their eyes checked before setting off on a long journey. Snacks take a higher priority than clear vision for 66% of people.
We’ve all seen what can happen after a slip-up – especially those on two wheels, most of which will have heard “sorry mate, I didn’t see you” more than once – so why not take preventative steps?
According to Waka Kotahi NZTA, one in 14 drivers have a vision defect that may affect their driving. A simple reaction while driving can take 0.4 seconds, and if your distance vision is poor you won't see hazards till it is too late.
On long road trips, just a third of drivers actually rest their eye to avoid fatigue, depite nearly two-thirds getting annoyed by visual fatigue during driving.
By generation, Gen Z are the most annoyed by fatigue (78%), but also ranked highly in doing something about it, with 8% of Gen Z and 7% of millennials saying they would consider an eye test, compared to 2% of Gen X and Baby Boomers.
However, considering isn’t doing, and three in five Gen Z respondents said they feel anxious about getting an eye test and would put it off, while millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers are more likely to prioritise their eye health.
Additionally, checking tyre pressure (68%), assessing the weather of the destination (68%), topping up vehicle fluids (67%) and choosing appropriate snacks and beverages (66%) were considered greater priorities among road users over getting their eyes tested (4%).
Road Safety Week runs from 9 to 15 May, this year using the theme of ‘Road Safety Heroes’. It celebrates the professionals who are working to make roads safer for everyone - from designing safer roads to caring for people after a crash.