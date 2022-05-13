Ford reveals Everest pricing, opens online reservations

Ford has revealed the new version of the Everest SUV, with a bold new face, more luxury and more capability on and off-road than ever before.

Following the country’s first look at the new Ranger ute, Ford New Zealand has revealed the pricing for the Ranger-based Everest large SUV that, like the Ranger, will be available with a diesel V6 for the first time.

Set to go on sale on the 1st of September 2022, the Everest range will start at $71,990 for the entry level Trend model that packs the 154kW/500Nm 2.0-litre biturbo four-cylinder diesel engine, with the Sport and range-topping Platinum models landing at $79,490 and $84,990 respectively.

The Sport and Platinum models both get the 184kW/600Nm 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6 that replaces the 3.2-litre turbo diesel inline five in both the Everest and Ranger. All Everest models use Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission.

Supplied At launch Ford New Zealand’s Everest range will consist of the top-spec Platinum (left), the entry level Trend (centre) and the off-road oriented Sport (right).

The pricing represents a small jump over the existing Everest, which currently starts at $75,490 for the Sport and tops out at $80,490 for the Titanium, particularly when you consider that the current Everest line up only uses the biturbo four, while the two direct replacements use the more powerful V6.

The new Everest also packs more equipment as standard, with either an 8 or 12.4-inch (depending on model) digital instrument panel that replaces the traditional analogue clusters, a large, high-resolution portrait 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Ford’s latest Sync4 system, which comes with voice-activated communications, entertainment and information systems, as well as an embedded modem that allows owners to connect to their Everest when linked with the FordPass App.

Supplied Like the Ranger, the Everest will be available with the 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6 engine that replaces the old 3.2-litre inline five-cylinder.

FordPass allows features like remote start, vehicle status check and remote lock and unlock functions via a mobile device, as well as controls for the unique exterior zone lighting system which lights up the ground completely around the vehicle, for safer approaches at night, or for camping. The system can also be controlled from the interior touchscreen.

While the Platinum is your luxury model, the Trend and Sport come standard with underbody protection and off-road selectable drive modes for heading off the road with, plus a rear locking differential, two functional tow hooks upfront, and an auxiliary switch bank for accessories.

As well as revealing pricing of the Everest, Ford New Zealand has also opened online reservations for both the Everest and Ranger. Starting from today, customers can configure their desired Ranger or Everest and reserve it at ford.co.nz and can then choose a dealer location most convenient for delivery.

“Online Reservations reflect Ford’s ongoing efforts to meet what customers want in their buying experience on their terms” said Simon Rutherford, Managing Director Ford New Zealand.