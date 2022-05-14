The Mercedes that might be the world's most expensive car

The incredibly rare 300 SLR ‘Uhlenhaut’ might have just become the world’s most expensive car.

A Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR could become the most expensive car in the world, if it has actually sold for what Hagerty UK thinks it has sold for.

This is all as-yet unconfirmed, as Mercedes-Benz hasn’t said anything about it, but the car in question isn’t just any 300 SLR, it’s an exceedingly rare Uhlenhaut version.

For those unaware, only two of these cars were built around 1955, just as Mercedes pulled out of motor racing, and both have been retained by the company.

Sir Stirling Moss' race-winning Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR has been given one final outing before retirement.

They were basically road-legal W196 S (the internal code for the car) 300 SLR racers, including everything from the 203kW, straight-six engine and its 290km/h top speed to the gullwing doors and race-spec suspension. One was driven by its designer, Daimler-Benz motorsport chief Rudolf Uhlenhaut, hence the name.

The 300 SLR Uhlenhaut has been called the most valuable car in the world, but considering both have been held by Mercedes since the ‘50s, one would have actually to be sold to inherit the “most expensive car in the world” title, currently held by the Ferrari 250 GTO, one of which sold in 2018 for NZ$112 million.

Supplied The ‘Uhlenhaut’ cars were 300 SLR racers with a coupe body and small legally required modifications.

If Hagerty is on the money, as it were, the Mercedes would completely eclipse the Ferrari’s sale price. According to the auction house, the Uhlenhaut sold for an eye-watering $225 million in a private sale.

“I haven’t heard of a direct sale such as [Hagerty] suggest. The reason for a high price would simply be that they are never sold,” said Karl Ludvigsen, automotive historians and author of Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix W196 : Spectacular Silver Arrows, 1954-1955 told Hagerty.

“If a W196 S 300 SLR went private it would be a huge sensation.”

So, until someone at either Mercedes-Benz or the lucky new owner comes forward, the Ferrari is still officially the world’s most expensive car.