Subaru might be considering a locally tuned WRX STI

The STI badge may not be dead just yet.

Subaru Australia could be working on a local version of the WRX STI, in spite of the official version being axed earlier this year. And, considering Subaru New Zealand tends to work pretty closely with Subaru Oz, there’s a good chance we’ll see it here too.

The Australian launch of the new WRX happened last week, which included a bunch of STI-spec aftermarket parts like rims, pink body upgrades, and better suspension. When drive.com.au asked about potential engine upgrades, a Subaru representative didn’t exactly say no.

“I think it’s always great to see the passion our customers have and the desire for that,” the rep said.

SUPPLIED Subaru of America has revealed the all-new WRX. It will be coming here, but will its manual transmission make it as well?

“We obviously always want to listen to what our customers are after. There are a lot of discussions happening with Subaru Corporation and STI.

“We’re delighted to have a range [of STI enhancements] for launch but in terms of what is on the cards for the future, we’ll need to remain a bit coy on that.”

Supplied The standard WRX will come with a few STI-spec enhancements, like different bodywork, wheels and suspension.

“It’s not a no.”

The comments also align somewhat with what Subaru New Zealand told Stuff recently. Wallis Dumper, Subaru NZ’s managing director, said that “... you never know what Subaru news will emerge after we do our WRX launch.” The local launch is happening next week.

Should a high-performance WRX actually come to fruition, it probably won’t be badged as an STI. Something like ‘STI Performance’ is more likely, or a reboot of the 2007 WRX Tuned By STI, another Australian-tuned WRX.

Supplied The new WRX is about to launch in New Zealand. Hopefully we’ll hear more about a go-faster version then.

That model produced 179kW/320Nm, an increase of 10kW from the standard car, enough to drop the 0-100km/h time from 6.1 seconds to 5.9 seconds.

Hopefully this time around, the gains are a bit more substantial. The difference between the last-gen WRX and WRX STI included an engine bump from 2.0-litres to 2.5-litres and a subsequent power increase from 197kW/350Nm to 221kW/407Nm.

In any case, we could know more after the local WRX launch next week. Hopefully, the WRX STI will soldier on, even if in spirit.