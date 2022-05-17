Ford to bring back the Thunderbird to fight the Corvette?

The first-generation Ford Thunderbird packed a similar layout to the Chevrolet Corvette, but Ford never marketed it as a sports car.

Ford originally introduced the Thunderbird in response to Chevrolet’s Corvette back in 1954, and while the Thunderbird grew from a two-seater to a larger four-seater and the Corvette honed in on its sporty pedigree, it seems the two might once again go head-to-head in the sales charts.

According to Ford Authority and “sources familiar with the matter”, the Thunderbird name is under consideration to adorn the back of a new grand touring coupe. Ford also trademarked the name last year, adding fuel to the fire.

It almost certainly won’t be mid-engined like the ‘Vette is now, but Ford was apparently spotted in 2021 benchmarking a Corvette Stingray. That was probably for the Mustang GT500 and future versions of the high-power pony car, but it is possible Ford was getting a baseline for the upcoming Thunderbird revival.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The Thunderbird originally arrived to fight the first-generation Corvette in the mid-1950s.

As for details on the new Thunderbird, nothing is confirmed, so everything is theoretically possible. But, considering the effort Ford is putting into electrification, there’s a decent chance it could arrive as an electric model rather than using purely V8 or V6 power.

It will almost certainly get some degree of electrification, if Ford doesn’t give it the full treatment. Plus, the name really lends itself to an electric powertrain, doesn’t it?

Supplied Ford briefly brought the Thunderbird back in 2002, using a 3.9-litre version of Jaguar’s V8.

The grand tourer market isn’t exactly a massive moneymaker, but considering Ford already has the Mustang Mach-E for those wanting an electric SUV, there’s a better chance the Thunderbird will eventuate as a sporty GT than something to appease the masses.

It could also fill the spot that an electric (or hybrid) Mustang might have once filled, considering Ford has already confirmed the next-generation pony car will use carry-over engines, at least at first.

Ford Authority promises news on the Thunderbird “very soon”, which is interesting. Colour us intrigued.