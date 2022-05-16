Kiwi 'barn find' auction features a bunch of dollar-reserve classics

Some of the cars in the “Kaipara Barn Find” auction.

A special auction event kicked off last Friday, presented by Sunday Drive Consignment, where 21 classic cars, worth in excess of $750,000, went up for sale, all starting at just $1 with no reserve.

The “Kaipara Barn Find” auctions are all on Trade Me and include classics like an award-winning 1935 Ford V8 Coupe, with a fully rebuilt engine and featuring a rumble seat and roll-down window; a 1967 Ford Mustang, with original mileage; and a 1965 Jaguar S-Type, which has been heavily invested in with a restored motor, transmission, upholstery and respray.

Some more modern machinery, such as a 1988 Peugeot 205 CTI, a 2003 Jaguar XK8 Convertible, and a 1999 Cadillac Eldorado with the Northstar V8 engine, is also on offer.

A handful of motorcycles are listed as well, including an original 952 Matchless G9.

READ MORE:

* Possum Bourne's Subaru Leone rally car could be yours

* 'Barn find' 1971 Ford XY GT unearthed after spending 36 years on blocks

* Fancy a brand-new 31-year-old Mini?

* The 10 cars to consider investing in next year



All the vehicles come from a single private seller, who has relocated to the United States and told Sunday Drive to sell them all without reserve. It’s not really a “barn find”, considering everything is in superb condition and not covered in dust and rust, but it’s still a cool auction to happen locally.

Journey Pictures Limited All the cars for sale have started at $1 without reserve.

Taylor Campbell, Sunday Drive’s dealer principal, said: “With a large portion of the vehicles being owned and stored by the current collector for decades, some even owned from new, each has a great story to tell.”

If you’re also interested in things without engines, the same auction has a pinball machine, an early 1900s cash register and an antique dentist’s chair for sale as well.

The auctions all end on Sunday, May 22. Prospective buyers are invited to view the vehicles at Sunday Drive’s showroom in Penrose, Auckland, with viewing days scheduled from Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.