New player to enter New Zealand's EV charging market

Australian-based Jolt is joining the New Zealand EV charger network with the offer of free power.

A new player is looking to shake up the New Zealand EV charging network, with Australian-based company Jolt entering with a different business model to existing charging network operators, that includes a limited amount free charging for users.

Starting in July, Jolt will begin rolling out its first chargers around New Zealand installed at Mitre 10 stores in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch this year. The company says its national partnership with Mitre 10 will see the first sites go live in July with plans for “hundreds of chargers to be rolled out over the coming years New Zealand wide.”

Drivers using the Jolt chargers will have access to 7kWh of free charging in a 24-hour period, which Chris Monaghan, Jolt’s New Zealand country manager, says will be good for about 40 to 50 kilometres of range, depending on the type of vehicle.

Supplied Jolt makes money from the advertising shown on the dual digital displays, allowing it to drop the per minute rate other networks charge and just charge for power used.

After the 7kWh threshold has been reached, users will be charged a flat rate of 42 cents per kWh for energy used, with no per minute charge.

Jolt chargers are 25kW DC units housed inside double-sided digital panels, with retractable charging cables featuring both CCS2 and CHAdeMO plugs. The digital displays will be used for messaging and advertising, which Monaghan says is where the majority of Jolt’s income from the venture will come from.

Supplied Jolt New Zealand country manager Chris Monaghan.

“We looked at what was in the market and strongly believed it was unsustainable to do a user pays model that was more costly than what it costs you at home,” Monaghan said of the advertising-supported charging concept.

In terms of charger locations, Monaghan says that the partnership with Mitre 10 that will see 39 of the company’s 84 stores in New Zealand having a charging stations installed over time is just the start.

“You’ll see us partnering with national retailers, private landowners and councils,” he said. “It’s very much around ‘shop and charge scenario’ that is all done on our app.”

Damien O'Carroll Not every EV uses the same kind of plug - here are the main ones in New Zealand.

Jolt has a partnership with Audi in Australia, and Monaghan says that the company is looking at all opportunities in New Zealand, including potential partnerships with car brands, as well as working closely with central government.

Monaghan said that Jolt is focussed on investing and developing an “urban focused” charging network that runs off renewable energy and will “align with local and central government climate emissions targets and help increase the uptake of EV’s in New Zealand.”

“We are selecting charger locations based on where it is most convenient for EV drivers within the urban areas, so we don’t disrupt their routine. Drivers pull up, plug in and are on their way in 20 minutes, receiving up to 7kWh free per day, which adds up to saving over $1000 a year by charging with Jolt.”