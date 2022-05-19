Cummins is working on a 15-litre hydrogen engine

Cummins, the American powertrain manufacturer mainly known for building massively powerful diesel engines, has decided to throw its hat in the hydrogen ring with a massive 15-litre engine.

The engine was revealed in California earlier this week, and will be built on Cummins’ new “fuel-agnostic platform,” which features a range of engines that can run on a variety of fuel types.

That means each engine features a common design below the head gasket unit that can work on any fuel type. Above the gasket is where things change, including valve and fuel injector design, as well as adding and removing spark plugs.

Toyota has shared a sound clip of its hydrogen-powered combustion engine. Sounds pretty good to us.

Cummins says it will build the 15-litre engine as well as a slightly more understandable 6.7-litre unit. These options, it says, will “enable the industry to take action and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.” Both are expected to be in full production by 2027.

Power on an unspecified medium-duty engine is sitting at “over” 1098Nm and 213kW. According to the company, more advanced prototypes will begin testing soon.

Supplied Yamaha and Toyota have partnered up on hydrogen-powered combustion as well, convincing a V8 to run on the new fuel.

But, perhaps crucially, Jim Nebergall, General Manger, Hydrogen Engines at Cummins, says these engines “look like engines, they sound like engines, and fit where engines normally fit.”

The American maker joins the likes of Toyota and Yamaha in building a hydrogen-powered combustion engine, which it says use zero-carbon fuel at a lower initial price of a fuel cell or battery electric vehicle with little modification to today's vehicles.

“Heavy-duty trucking is critical to the global economy and is one of the hard-to-abate sectors of the economy,” said Daryl Wilson, Executive Director of the Hydrogen Council.

“We are encouraged by progress at Cummins in the development of hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines and look forward to continued advancements that can help us reach cost-effective decarbonization of economies worldwide.”