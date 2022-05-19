Always put the car into park before you get out to be an awful person

Reminder: always make sure your car is in park and the parking brake one before you get out to berate fast food workers at the drive-thru.

While we don’t know the exact circumstances that led to this video that has gone wildly viral on social media, we can probably safely say that things were escalating.

Escalating to the point that the driver of this car in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Wilmington, North Carolina, felt the need to get out of her seat to berate the staff, because yelling from inside clearly wasn’t getting her point across.

However, things didn’t go well after that, as she clearly didn’t have the parking brake on and the car was either in neutral or drive and, well, the obvious happened.

Luckily, as shown by other photos that quickly popped up on social media, the car didn’t reach the busy road in the background, due to there being a rather large ditch that stopped it.

After the video went viral on social media the woman’s family contacted local news station WECT News to say that she managed to get back into the vehicle, but couldn’t stop it in time, and while the car was “totalled” in the crash, she was not injured.

They also said that when she was putting her drinks into the car’s cup holder, she “accidentally knocked the gear shift into neutral without realising it.”

According to WECT, family members who reached out to the news outlet confirmed that the woman in the video was charged with DWI, but not arrested.