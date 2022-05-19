BMW freshens the 3 Series

The BMW 3 Series has been refreshed with an awesome new interior.

BMW has given the 3 Series a mid-life refresh, including new styling inside and out, a new grille – not that grille – and more tech.

The nose of the new car has reshaped kidney grilles that haven’t grown downward and new-look LED headlights (Matrix LEDs on the M340i Sedan) with arrow-shaped daytime running lights. Below the lights are new L-shaped corner intakes and the lower grille has been reshaped to definitely not bear a passing resemblance to an Audi.

Around the back are fewer changes. There are vertically oriented black accents on each corner, and the exhaust outlets are slightly larger depending on the engine. They probably won’t sound all that different, though.

Supplied The 3 Series has been updated with a new nose. But wait until you see the interior.

More interesting is the new interior. BMW has given the 3 Series a massive curved display not dissimilar to the one found in the iX electric SUV using the new iDrive 8 operating system, and it looks rather spectacular. There’s a 12.3-inch panel in front of the driver for readouts like speed and revs, and a 14.9-inch screen for infotainment duties in the middle.

READ MORE:

* BMW suddenly reveals Z4-powered M240i xDrive

* BMW reveals 'Bahn-storming all-electric i4

* First drive: BMW M3 and M4



The centre console had to be reworked slightly to fit the new display, with physical controls reduced to just a volume knob (thank you, BMW), next/previous track skip buttons, hazard lights, and front/rear demisters. Moving further down, the old gear selector has been ditched for a toggle switch, following recent trends.

Supplied That looks to be the same screen as found in the iX electric SUV.

All models get three-zone climate control as standard, operated by touch or voice command.

Every model gets the M Sport package by default, which adds M-spec alloy wheels in 18- or 19-inch flavours, and “bolder” front and rear aprons.

Performance models from BMW M – the M340i specifically – also get a kidney grille in mesh design and trapezoidal tailpipe trims for the exhaust system, as well as exterior mirror caps in gloss black.

Supplied The rear end is largely the same, save for slightly larger exhausts.

The M3 is also in line to receive the new curved display and updated operating system, but won’t get a full mid-life update until later.

A new option pack is available for Performance models as the M Sport Package Pro, which includes extended high-gloss Shadowline trim, lights in Shadowline and an M Sport braking system with red callipers. BMW doesn’t elaborate on what “shadowline” exactly is, but it’s probably more black exterior accents.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed but BMW New Zealand has confirmed the Sedan range will consist of the 320i, 330e plug-in hybrid and M340i xDrive, while the Touring version will only be offered in 320d xDrive guise... until the M3 Touring arrives.