Hyundai and Kia set to spend $26 billion on EVs

Hyundai and Kia are preparing to spend an absolute fortune on EV production in South Korea, including a new factory that would ultimately have the capacity to produce around 150,000 cars a year.

The plan, which will cost the two carmakers NZ$26 billion, aims to increase EV production in South Korea to 1.44 million units per year by 2030, up from around 350,000 this year. This will account for about 45 per cent of Hyundai and Kia’s planned global EV production volume for 2030 onwards.

Construction of the new factory, which will be located within Kia’s existing Hwaseong site, will kick off in the first half of 2023 before completion by the end of 2025.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Hyundai and Kia are about to dump a lot of money into EVs.

Hyundai Motor Group, which spans Kia, Hyundai Motor and Genesis, is looking to sell 3.23 million EVs a year globally by 2030, netting it a 12% share of the global EV market.

Right now, Kiwi offerings include the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, both of which are expected to get high-performance versions in the near future.

Supplied The Ioniq 5 is about to be joined by a large SUV and an electric sports car.

Both brands will introduce more electric models this decade, with Hyundai previously stating it will offer 11 EVs by 2030 and Kia promising 14. Two of those will be the Ioniq 7 and EV9, both expected to be large, luxurious SUVs.

Other models include sedans and light commercial vehicles, including utes, as well as entry-level EVs designed to be affordable. Hyundai has even teased an electric sports car.

Genesis, Hyundai’s dedicated luxury arm, will also be releasing EVs, but they probably won’t arrive here in any official capacity, considering the local arm hasn’t committed to the current range of rather attractive vehicles. But never say never.