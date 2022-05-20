Mercedes-Benz announces recall for nearly 2000 cars in NZ

Mercedes-Benz New Zealand has confirmed a recall for nearly 2000 vehicles built between 2005 and 2013 concerning the brake booster, which could be affected by corrosion.

Specifically, Mercedes says the booster might be affected by advanced corrosion in the joint area of the housing.

“After extended time in the field and in conjunction with significant water exposure, this corrosion might lead to a leakage of the brake booster.

Supplied Affected vehicles include the wild Mercedes-Benz R 63.

“In this case, the brake force support might be reduced, leading to an increase in the brake pedal force required from the driver to decelerate the vehicle and/or to a potentially increased stopping distance. This may be accompanied by a hissing or airflow noise when applying the brake.”

In rare cases, severe corrosion combined with hard braking might cause mechanical damage to the booster, causing the connection between the brake pedal and brake system to fail, and the brakes be rendered useless.

DAVID LINKLATER A range of ML-Class SUVs are included in the recall.

The foot-operated parking brake is unaffected by the issue, Mercedes says.

Accordingly, Mercedes-Benz is initiating a recall and has already issued letters to the owners of all potentially affected vehicles.

The recall process will involve inspecting potentially affected vehicles and, depending on the results of the inspection, replacing the parts where necessary. Until the inspection takes place, Mercedes asks owners not to drive their vehicles. If necessary, Mercedes-Benz will work with the customer to arrange an alternative transport solution, during this time.

Affected vehicles are listed above. Owners with questions or concerns are asked to please contact their preferred authorised Mercedes-Benz Service Centre.

Alternatively, information is available at the Mercedes-Benz website via mercedes-benz.co.nz.