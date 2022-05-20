Prodrive is restomodding the best year of Impreza

A Subaru Impreza similar to this raced in 1997, winning the constructors’ championship for Subaru and Prodrive.

It seems Prodrive is planning a special celebration for its 25th anniversary of winning the World Rally Championship with the Subaru Impreza.

The company posted a teaser image to its social media platforms, showing the unmistakable outline of a first-generation Impreza WRX along with the caption “an icon redefined”.

This suggests Prodrive is working on a restomod version of the WRX, similar to what Singer does with the Porsche 911.

We only need to wait a couple of days before the car is revealed on the 25th of May, but the name of P25 heavily implies it will be a nod to the 1997 rally car, which won the constructors' championship of the year. Colin McRae lost the driver’s win by a single point to Tommi Makinen of Mitsubishi.

READ MORE:

* 'Barn find' Subaru set to fetch $1 million at auction

* Toyota and Subaru are reportedly teaming up on a new hot hatchback

* Prodrive Legends can now rebuild your classic Subaru rally car



This wouldn’t be the first time Prodrive has built a first-gen WRX either.

SUPPLIED The mighty Subaru WRX STi 22B. Hopefully, Prodrive brings the shape back with modern power in the P25.

Back in 2000, Prodrive and Subaru built 1000 examples of the Prodrive One, or P1, which was largely based on the Impreza WRX STI 22b and had a revised version of the rally-spec engine producing 208kW/352N and a special tune of suspension.

As for the P25, there are zero confirmed details at this stage. It could be powered by a boosted flat-four engine pushing north of 220kW to keep up with modern WRX STIs, it might be a meticulous remake of the competition car, or it might even be electric. Probably not, but who knows?

In any case, we’ll know on the 25th of May.