Mercedes-Benz confirms record-breaking 300 SLR Coupe sale

Feast your eyes on the world’s most expensive car – the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR, or the Mona Lisa of cars.

Mercedes-Benz has officially confirmed the sale of one of its 300 SLR ‘Uhlenhaut’ cars with a €135 million (NZ$223.9 million) price tag, making it the most expensive car in the world.

The Uhlenhaut Coupe is one of just two built around 1955, when Mercedes pulled out of motor racing after a massive accident at that year’s Le Mans running that killed 83 spectators, French driver Pierre Levegh and injured nearly 180 more.

They were basically road-legal W196 S (the internal code for the car) 300 SLR racers, including everything from the 203kW 3.0-litre straight-eight engine and its 290km/h top speed to the gullwing doors and race-spec suspension. One was driven by its designer, Daimler-Benz motorsport chief Rudolf Uhlenhaut, hence the name.

Supplied Power came from a 203kW 3.0-litre straight-eight engine, allowing for a 290km/h top speed.

The 300 SLR Ulehnhaut had been previously called the most valuable car in the world, but without a sale to its name, it couldn’t claim the “most expensive car” title until now.

READ MORE:

* The Mercedes that might be the world's most expensive car

* Fangio's iconic Mercedes-Benz 300 SL is going under the hammer

* Stirling Moss' 300 SLR has been given one last blast



Mercedes always said the car would never be sold, which makes this sale even more interesting. It took British expert Simon Kidston 18 months of lobbying to convince Mercedes to part ways with the car, who secured the car for an unnamed collector.

Sir Stirling Moss' race-winning Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR has been given one final outing before retirement.

Commenting on the record transaction, Kidston said:

"If you had asked classic car experts and top collectors over the past half a century to name the most desirable car in the world, there's a good chance that they would have come up with the same model: the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR.

“It's a combination of exotic engineering, all-conquering racing history, the power of the three-pointed star on its nose and the fact that one had never, ever been sold. Many collectors had tried, all had failed.

Supplied Of course, it has gullwing doors as well.

“That was what the entire motoring world thought, but times change, and if you don't ask, you'll never know. A long-standing relationship with the Mercedes-Benz Museum helped, but even after 18 months of patient lobbying, we didn't know if or how they would consider letting the 300 SLR out of captivity until just before it happened.

“For everyone involved, and especially the new owner whom we represented, this was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy the Mona Lisa of cars."

The car was sold at an invitation-only event held “at short notice in conditions of great secrecy” at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart on 5 May 2022, where Kidston's bid of €135m secured the car for an unnamed collector.

According to Mercedes-Benz all the money from the historic sale will be used to set up a charitable fund for young people.