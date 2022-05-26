First drive review: Subaru WRX

Back when Subaru of America revealed the all-new WRX we wondered if its manual transmission make it to New Zealand. It has.

Price range: $59,990 to $64,990 (Estimated Clean Car fee $1400 auto, $3250 manual).

$59,990 to $64,990 (Estimated Clean Car fee $1400 auto, $3250 manual). Powertrains: 2.4-litre petrol turbo horizontally-opposed four-cylinder 202kW/350Nm, 8.5L/100km (auto) and 9.9L/100km (manual), six-speed manual transmission (sedan) or continuously variable transmission (sedan and wagon), AWD.

2.4-litre petrol turbo horizontally-opposed four-cylinder 202kW/350Nm, 8.5L/100km (auto) and 9.9L/100km (manual), six-speed manual transmission (sedan) or continuously variable transmission (sedan and wagon), AWD. Body style: Sedan and wagon.

Sedan and wagon. On sale: Now.

The Impreza WRX is a legend, making its name in rallying in the hands of the likes of Carlos Sainz, Colin McRae and, of course, locally with the legendary Possum Bourne. But it has been a long time since Subaru officially competed in the WRC, and has since spun the WRX name off as a separate model, a brand new one of which has just arrived in New Zealand.

Make me an instant expert: what do I need to know?

Supplied Subaru New Zealand has launched the new WRX in both sedan and wagon forms.

With the recent announcement that Subaru wouldn’t develop a performance flagship STI version of the new WRX, this new model is the Top Dog as far as performance goes, and will likely remain the ICE-powered Top Dog as future STI models will almost certainly be electric.

So where does that leave us? Well, this time around it leaves us with two versions of the WRX – a sedan and a wagon.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The WRX gets a new 2.4-litre turbo engine that is good for 202kW and 350Nm.

Although it has to be admitted that the wagon version of the WRX is a bit of a sneaky workaround by Subaru New Zealand and Australia, who have renamed the Levorg wagon “WRX” for this part of the world. Not that it makes any real difference, as the Levorg is basically a WRX wagon in every respect apart from name anyway.

Both body styles get the same powertrain – new turbocharged version of Subaru’s 2.4-litre horizontally-opposed four-cylinder petrol engine that pumps out 202kW of power and 350Nm of torque.

The WRX will come in two trim levels across the two body styles, with the 2.4T Premium sedan being available with either a six-speed manual or the “Subaru Performance Transmission” which is so named to try and help you forget it is a CVT.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The WRX sedan sports a more aggressive look than the wagon, but both use the same powertrain.

The GT Premium wagon is only available with the auto and all three Premium models are priced at $59,990, regardless of transmission choice.

The Premium models come standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Driver Monitoring System, reverse automatic braking, a power tail gate for the wagon and ultra-suede trim in the sedan, with leather in the wagon.

One thing to be aware of is the fact that the manual swedan loses out on Subaru’s EyeSight driver safety assist system, which could be a good or bad thing depending on your attitude towards driver assists...

The range-topping tS (which apparently stands for ‘tuned by STI’ despite the fact that no actual engine tuning has gone on) adds electronic control dampers and Drive Mode Select, as well as STI branding on the steering wheel and instrument cluster to both the sedan and wagon, with both only being available with the automatic transmission and costing $64,990.

Where did you drive it?

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff A colourful line-up of WRXs ready to take on the cold and potentially icy morning conditions at Aoraki Mt Cook.

Between Christchurch and Arrowtown over a couple of gorgeous days that highlighted just how stunning the South Island can be in Autumn.

While the roads chosen for the drive route were hardly the most dynamic the island has to offer, they did serve to highlight one of the new WRX's strengths – its impressive ride quality.

While the sedan is firmer than the wagon, both displayed excellent on road manners, with a surprisingly compliant ride despite its overtly sporty nature. The tS models that get the adjustable damping via the selectable drive modes were even more impressive, offering up a surprisingly broad range of rides from sportily firm to almost plush.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The top-spec tS models of WRX get electronically adjustable damper settings and selectable drive modes.

Comfort mode is the softest setting, but is probably best ignored, as it dulls the throttle responses and makes the WRX feel annoyingly stodgy and unresponsive. Normal, on the other hand offers a similarly compliant ride, but sharpens the throttle responses up to a far more acceptable level.

However, it is Sport that would be my pick for leaving the WRX in most of the time, as it offers even sharper responses again, while also not particularly compromising the ride quality. Sport Sharp makes things even firmer, with noticeably more aggressive throttle responses, also hanging on to gears longer and changing more aggressively – it’s brilliantly fun on a tightly winding road, but certainly not a daily driver mode.

What most people will do however, is set the car up the way they like it in Individual mode and leave it at that. Sport Sharp for the engine and throttle, Sport for the steering and Comfort for the suspension is ideal for New Zealand roads.

Supplied The interior of the WRX is a simply massive improvement in quality over all WRXs that have gone before it.

Of course, ride aside, it is the AWD traction and deeply impressive mechanical grip that made the WRX a hero, and it remains the case in the new one, despite its obviously more mature intentions from the ride quality.

Hammering any of the cars into a corner, breaking late and then jumping back on the throttle early (probably earlier than you would expect) is superbly rewarding in the WRX, with the manual feeling the most ferocious and eager, even though the auto is probably faster.

Speaking of the auto, it was my first inclination to write it of as just another continuously variable transmission, and therefore crap. But that was until I actually drove it and realised what a thoroughly excellent job Subaru has done of making its CVT do a truly convincing impersonation of a dual clutch transmission, complete with distinct and very snappy ‘gear shifts’.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The wagon gets slightly different styling to the sedan, losing the black wheel arches and more aggressive bumpers.

Even in auto mode it snaps sharply between the preprogrammed ‘shift points’, while in manual mode it can actually feel quite aggressive as it slams into the next pretend gear when you pull the steering wheel-mounted paddle, just like a DSG does.

Add this to the fantastically sharp steering and the nimble, predictable and forgiving nature of the chassis and you have a quick and superbly agile car that simply devours corners and just asks for more.

What’s the pick of the range?

Supplied On the road the WRX is impressively tenacious and incredibly forgiving.

It depends on where your priorities lie – if you want a traditional WRX experience, and perhaps have the intention of doing the occasional track day or a bit of club level racing, then it is the manual all the way. The manual is unchanged from the previous WRX, so is still a little clunky and stiff (and angled ever so slightly away from the driver, indicating it is very much intended for the LHD US market), but it is still the enthusiast’s ultimate choice.

However, you aren’t losing out much in the way of fun with the auto, which does do an impressively good job of pretending to be a DSG, while also offering the traditional fuel usage advantages of a CVT at sane urban speeds and daily open road driving.

And, if you have to have the wagon, then the auto is your only choice anyway, but the wagon’s softer nature and slightly more reserved looks also make this the more sensible family car choice, while still offering visceral thrills on a back road after dropping the kids off at school.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The black wheel arches definitely look better when viewing the WRX in the metal.

Why would I buy it?

Because you have always had WRXs, but aren’t exactly a teenager any more and appreciate the fact that it has matured alongside you, while still offering serious performance alongside fantastic poise and handling.

Why wouldn’t I buy it?

Because you still want the WRX to offer the raw boy racer experience it used to, and you don’t appreciate all this luxury and comfort that it is pushing alongside the performance.

Or you simply can’t get one – most of the first shipment is pre-sold and Subaru New Zealand are already saying they doubt they will be able to secure enough from the factory to meet demand in the current supply-restrained environment.