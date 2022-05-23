BMW will bring the epic M4 CSL to NZ

BMW has dusted off the CSL badge for the third time ever.

For just the third time ever, BMW has given us a CSL. The first was the awesome 3.0 CSL ‘Batmobile’ from the early 1970s, the second was the brilliant 2003 E46 M3 CSL, and now the M4 is a bearer of the badge.

Headline changes are more power and less weight, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. BMW has found an extra 30kW in its twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight six, which is now producing 405kW/650Nm, mainly in a new exhaust system and an increase in turbo pressure.

The engine is actually based on the same unit as in the M4 GT3 race car, albeit with the racer’s dry sump swapped for a wet sump unit. Power is sent rearward through an eight-speed automatic, like the M4 Competition, but tweaked for faster and harder changes.

Supplied The CSL is back in the form of a 405kW M4 record-breaker.

Because it’s rear-wheel drive, the 0-100km/h time isn’t mind-bending at 3.7 seconds, but thanks to a diet of more carbon-fibre reinforced plastic, a reduced amount of ultra-lightweight sound insulation and a titanium rear muffler, some 100kg have been shed for an admittedly still-quite-heavy 1625kg weight.

That means the M4 CSL is a proper weapon around the bends, helped by some reworked suspension.

Supplied Rear-drive and a lot of power means you can do this. On a closed track, of course.

Ride height has been dropped by 8mm and there are new front-end strut braces to bump up the body rigidity. M-specific suspension including electronically controlled dampers, “individually tuned axle kinematics and model-specific wheel camber settings, dampers, auxiliary springs and anti-roll bars” help keep the car pointed in the right direction.

Carbon-ceramic brakes are standard as well, with an improved version of the variable braking system.

And it is a proper weapon around the bends, as BMW says the M4 CSL has been clocked going around the Nurburgring Norschliefe circuit in 7:15.667 (on the 20.6km track variant), the fastest ever for a series-production BMW. Its official and notarised lap time for the 20.8km circuit was 7:20.207 seconds.

Supplied The seats are completely manual to save weight, and height adjustment requires a workshop.

At this point it should be clear this is not a car with comfort in mind, but in case you need more convincing, have a look at the carbon fibre seats. They have a fixed backrest angle, forward/back adjustments are made manually, and the seat height can only be adjusted in a workshop using a three-stage screw linkage.

It still comes with an Alcantara steering wheel, Merino leather trim with “extended features” and M seat belts are also standard. Two helmet storage units can be found where the rear seats used to be.

Digital screens, smartphone integration, a head-up display with M-specific elements are standard, while the Driving and Parking assistants are optional extras.

Supplied Just 1000 will be made but a few are coming here.

Also specified as standard are forged M light-alloy wheels in an exclusive cross-spoke design (19 inches at the front axle and 20 inches at the rear) with high-performance Michelin tyres. The yellow lights are another nod to the GT3 roots. No big rear wing though, that’s more of a GTS sort of thing...

BMW New Zealand has confirmed the CSL will arrive here in Q4 of this year, with prices to be announced closer to the time.

Considering only 1000 will be made, and Australia has secured around 30, we won’t be getting many in New Zealand. Might pay to get in quick if you’re interested.