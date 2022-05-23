Polestar 3 all-electric SUV set for October reveal

Polestar will introduce a brand new model in October this year, expected to be a large SUV.

Polestar has confirmed its upcoming electric performance SUV – the Polestar 3 – will debut in October.

The confirmation came as a small mention in a press release about how Polestar is crushing its 2022 sales targets, with the first four months of the year showing global sales in excess of 13,600 and orders tripling from the same period last year to nearly 23,000.

Those figures put Polestar well on its way to achieving its yearly target of 50,000 vehicles, as well as expanding from 19 markets to 30. It currently sells in 23 markets.

The biggest issue for the company remains supply constraints, “100% attributable” to lockdowns in China.

Through the implementation of a rapid response plan, including an accelerated introduction of a second production shift at the Chinese factory, Polestar said it will recover some of the production loss it has suffered later in the year and remains confident it will deliver its targeted sales volumes for 2023 through 2025.

“We promised growth, and we are delivering on that promise,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

“The fundamentals driving the growth in sales of electric cars remain in place and the momentum is stronger than the uncertainties we are witnessing right now. Any short- to medium-term economic effects have not dented our goal of selling 290,000 cars in 2025 – 10 times more than we sold in 2021.”

Ingenlath also mentioned the Polestar 3’s due date of October, confirming it will be built in both China and, for the first time, the US, using Volvo’s South Carolina factory, and that orders will open on the day of the premiere.

The SUV will “stand out amongst other SUV offerings and boost our strong growth trajectory to take us into our next phase.”

There aren’t many details regarding the 3 just yet, but it will almost certainly come with one- and two-motor options with two rows of seating only. It will be positioned as a more sporty and luxurious Volvo XC90, riding on the same platform but only using electric power.

The Polestar 3 will be followed by the 4 and 5 in 2024 and 2025, which will be a medium SUV and a four-door sedan respectively. If the 3 chases the Porsche Cayenne, expect the 4 and 5 to target the Macan and Taycan.