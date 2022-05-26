Skoda has built a one-off Kamiq-based Dakar racer

The Afriq is what might happen if Skoda turned the Kamiq into a Dakar racer.

Skoda’s latest concept is an awesome one-off Kamiq ready to take on the wilds of Dakar.

Called the Afriq, the concept gets a wider front end, central exhaust outlet, a roll-cage and rally spec tyres, along with floodlights up front, a large rear wing and a spartan, rally-ready interior, all of which come from the Fabia Rally 2 Evo car.

There have been changes under the bonnet too, with power now sourced from the Octavia RS’ 180kW/370Nm 2.0-litre turbo-four. The Octavia also donated its four-wheel drive system, while a new independent multi-link rear suspension was added.

Skoda New Zealand has a rally team, with Ben Hunt at the helm.

Probably the best stylistic change comes in the welding of the rear doors, showing us what a two-door Kamiq would look like. Good is the answer, especially in the rally livery.

The Afriq comes from Skoda’s Vocational School in the Czech Republic, developed by 25 students. It took two years of work, with the brief of taking an existing Skoda model and turning it into a “spectacular concept vehicle.”

Supplied It might not sound as rorty as the Skoda Fabia rally car but it should still go pretty hard.

“Our student concept car this year is the impressive result of the tremendous creativity and talent of our up-and-coming employees,” said Maren Graf, Skoda’s board member for people and culture.

“I am especially pleased with our apprentices’ high level of innovation, which also has sustainability at its core.

“I am confident that with these committed young professionals, we are in an excellent position to shape the future of our company together and make our transformation a success.”