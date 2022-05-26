The gut-busting BMW iX M60 is coming here

Take a look at the features of the all-new BMW iX (Supplied)

BMW has confirmed the iX M60 will arrive later this year as the third and most powerful member of the iX family.

Starting at $238,900, the M60 will land with a high degree of specification as standard. Think huge 22-inch wheels, a massive digital display, Laserlight headlights, an interior camera, and the epic Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system.

Basically, every option box on the iX xDrive50 has been ticked, save for the Heat Comfort Package, which adds a heated steering wheel, heated armrests in the door and centre console as well as heating functionality for the rear seats as well as the fronts.

Supplied The iX M60 will arrive in New Zealand as a seriously, seriously quick electric land barge.

Like the other iX family member, the M60 gets a bunch of safety systems as standard, thanks to a new generation of sensors, a new software stack and a powerful computing platform.

But more importantly, this is an M-badged vehicle. That means it’s powerful. In fact, it uses two electric motors to generate 455kW and 1100Nm of torque, enough to send the big burly SUV to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

Supplied Sprinting to 100km/h should take comfortably less than four seconds.

A 112kWh battery allows for up to 566km of range, with DC fast charging support at up to 200kW.

It should handle quite well too – relatively speaking, as it’s still absolutely massive – thanks to an aluminium spaceframe chassis with carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) in the roof, side and rear sections.

BMW has kept the battery mounted nice and low, keeping the centre of gravity as close to the ground as possible.

M-specific suspension has also been added to improve cornering dynamics.

Supplied Almost every option box has been ticked for supreme comfort.

BMW points out that it sources its cobalt and lithium from controlled sources in Australia and Morocco, while entirely green electricity is used for manufacturing the vehicles as well as for the battery cells.

The company also says that a high proportion of secondary aluminium and recycled plastic contributes to the “resource-efficient production” of the BMW iX M60.

We should see the first shipments of iX M60 in the middle of the year, around the same time as the i4 M50 arrives.