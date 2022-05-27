First drive review: Volkswagen Multivan PHEV

VOLKSWAGEN MULTIVAN PHEV

Price range: $78,800 (Estimated Clean Car rebate: $5750) to $106,000 (Estimated Clean Car fee: zero band)

$78,800 (Estimated Clean Car rebate: $5750) to $106,000 (Estimated Clean Car fee: zero band) Powertrains: 1.4-litre petrol inline four-cylinder and electric motor with 13kWh battery producing 160kW/350Nm, 1.1L/100km, six-speed dual clutch transmission, FWD.

1.4-litre petrol inline four-cylinder and electric motor with 13kWh battery producing 160kW/350Nm, 1.1L/100km, six-speed dual clutch transmission, FWD. Body style: 7-seater van.

7-seater van. On sale: Now.

Volkswagen’s newest people mover has landed, with fresh new underpinnings and a frugal plug-in hybrid powertrain. As well as some awesomely cool two-tone colour schemes.

Make me an instant expert: what do I need to know?

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The Volkswagen Multivan Energetic rocking a Maybach-style black on red two-tone colour scheme.

The latest edition of Volkswagen’s long-running Multivan people mover has split away from its Transporter van origins, with the new T7 variant now sitting on the MQB platform that underpins the German company's cars. This now allows it to use plug-in hybrid technology for the first time, and while non-electrified petrol and diesel powertrains are offered overseas, the plug-in is all that we get here in New Zealand to begin with, although the diesel variant is planned for release here next year.

In the meantime, however, the diesel version of the previous-generation T6 Multivan will stay on sale alongside the new one.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The Multivan will only initially be available as a plug-in hybrid, but a diesel model is coming.

Landing locally in two forms – the entry Family model and the up-spec limited edition Energetic model – the Multivan’s new plug-in hybrid powertrain is made up of a 110kW 1.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an 85kW electric motor, with a combined maximum output of 160kW and 350Nm.

The electric motor is powered by a 13kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which is good for an all-electric range of around 42km, with a six-speed DSG dual clutch transmission sending the power to the front wheels.

The Family model kicks off the range at $78,800 and is eligible for the full Clean Car PHEV rebate of $5750. Volkswagen New Zealand says it worked hard to get the Multivan’s entry point under the $80k rebate cutoff, and as a result the Family model is actually cheaper here than the equivalently-specced version in the UK.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The Family (left) isn’t available with the two-tone option, but a wrap could fix that pretty easily.

The Family comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED lights all round, rain sensing wipers, power-opening side doors, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster and a sliding multi-function central table in the rear.

The Family also packs an array of driver safety assists, including forward collision warning, emergency brake assist, turning brake assist, lane keeping assist and pedestrian and cyclist monitoring, as well as front and rear parking sensors and a backing camera.

The $106,000 Energetic keeps the same powertrain, but ups the luxury and tech by adding 18-inch alloy wheels, active LED Matrix headlights, a front lights strip across the grille, a power tailgate, hands-free opening for the side doors and tailgate, a panoramic glass roof, 30-colour interior ambient lighting, tri-zone climate control, ‘ArtVelours’ upholstery, heated front seats with power adjustment and a massage function, as well as park assist, side assist with blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert and adaptive cruise control.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The Multivan gets VW’s latest dash tech, as well as a Golf-like stubby gear selector.

While the Energetic isn’t eligible for a Clean Car rebate thanks to being over $80k, it is of course in the zero band, so no fees are charged either.

Also, if you want one of the funky two-tone finishes, then you will have to stump up for the Energetic, as they aren’t available on the Family. However, the Energetic is limited to just 30 examples in New Zealand, and is based on the up-spec Life model available in overseas markets. While the Energetic is limited, VWNZ says that it will be bringing in the Life model at a later date as a higher-spec alternative to the Family.

Where did you drive it?

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The Volkswagen Multivan now sits on the same MQB platform that underpins the Golf and Caddy, among others.

From central Auckland out to Cornwallis Beach in the Waitakere Ranges regional park. Not the longest drive, but long enough to show the transformation the Multivan has gone through with its move to a car platform.

While it's still a big vehicle (2200kg and nearly five metres long), the new Multivan will be a revelation to anyone familiar with the commercial van underpinnings of the previous models. While the T6 was extremely good for a van, the T7's shift to car underpinnings has seen a simply massive leap in terms of ride quality and refinement.

Of course, a large part of that refinement comes from the hybrid drivetrain, which is actually the same one seen in Skoda’s iV PHEV models. As with the Skodas, while the Multivan will happily do its own thing in hybrid mode, you can also manually select fully electric mode and even choose the level you want to keep the battery at, meaning the petrol engine can charge the battery while you drive. Not necessarily all that useful here in New Zealand, but very handy for large European cities with ultra low emission zones.

What’s the pick of the range?

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff All five rear seats slide and can be removed, likewise the clever folding table can run the full length of the Multivan.

While the Energetic is a high-spec hero, it would be hard to go past the Family, as you get most of the good gear, it costs considerably less and you get that juicy rebate as well.

Of course, you can’t have a two-tone paint job, but a wrap on the top half of the Family sorts that, but the biggest drawback with the Family is that you don’t get the blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control that the Energetic nabs.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The Multivan’s shift to a car platform has brought a vast increase in refinement to the people mover.

Why would I buy it?

Well, obviously because you need to regularly move seven people in comfort, but also because it is a very cool looking van that uses hardly any fuel and is actually great to drive.

Why wouldn’t I buy it?

You are waiting for the even cooler all-electric ID. Buzz that will be coming here, but Volkswagen New Zealand just isn’t sure when...