Lego has built a Ferrari with a fully functional gearbox

Lego Technic has shown off its latest kit, which shrinks the Ferrari Daytona SP3 from 2021 into 1:8 scale and 3778 pieces, including a working eight-speed gearbox.

The SP3 forms part of the ‘Lego Technic Ultimate Car Concept’ series, sharing the company of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the Bugatti Chiron and the Lamborghini Sian. It stands 15cm tall, 59cm long and 25cm wide and features some crazy attention to detail.

There’s the aforementioned functional eight-speed sequential gearbox, a V12 engine with working pistons, butterfly doors that open up to a faithfully recreated interior, and even fully working wishbone suspension, which requires assembly for maximum immersion.

Supplied The doors, pistons and suspension all function as well.

“No detail has been overlooked,” said Niels B. Christiansen, Lego Group CEO. “I’m blown away by the attention to detail and precision of the model at such a small scale.”

Interestingly, Ferrari said the real-life Daytona SP3 was developed alongside the Technic version, because the actual car wasn’t finished for the Lego team to work off.

Supplied This could be you!

The lead for the Technic project, senior designer, Ure Wabra, was in contact with Ferrari though pandemic video calls while the SP3 was being developed in Maranello before finishing up behind the wheel of the real car. Wabra had previously worked on the 738-piece Ferrari F1, the 1360-piece Enzo Ferrari and the 1327-piece Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Lego models.

Want to indulge your inner child and fancy the challenge of building your own suspension and gearbox? The Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 is out on June 1 for the rather eye-watering price of $679.99.

You also get two books that contain both the building steps needed to complete the model, along with exclusive interviews and behind the scenes photography.