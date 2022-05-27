BMW won't follow Porsche, Audi into F1

Back at the beginning of May, the boss of Volkswagen confirmed that Porsche and Audi were both looking to enter Formula 1 for the 2026 season, coinciding with the introduction of a fresh set of rules.

While that’s fantastic news by itself, especially if Porsche races with a Martini livery, a manufacturer that would arguably suit the Martini colours more is BMW. Unfortunately for Bavarian fans, the motorsport part of the M division isn’t interested in heading back into the pinnacle of four-wheeled racing.

Speaking to BMW Blog, boss of M, Frank Van Meel, said there are "no ambitions for Formula 1,” mainly due to regulations around electrification.

Darron Cummings/AP Audi and Porsche will be on the F1 grid in 2026, but BMW won’t follow suit.

"For us, it's really important to have the [electrification] story of transformation embraced as fast as possible. Formula 1 is still discussing the regulations around electrification. So, for us, it was very clear. Let's go faster into that [electrification] segment,” he added.

Going faster into that segment means pushing development of its hybrid endurance racer, which is expected to debut sometime in 2023 for the 2024 racing season.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff BMW will use its twin-turbo V8 for its Le Mans racer, race-tuned and electrified.

Details are scarce on that front, but as per Le Mans Daytona hybrid (LMDh) rules, entrants must be limited to 500kW of power, plus 50kW of electric boost. Rivals Toyota and Peugeot are using biturbo V6 combustion engines while Porsche has gone for a V8, also with two turbos. Other upcoming LMDh entries include Lamborghini, Acura, Alpine and Cadillac.

Van Meel went on to say that BMW will use a racing version of the twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid engine found in the BMW XM. We should get more details on the engine and the racer as a whole as we get closer to that 2023 due date.

Of course, BMW’s lack of interest in competing with its compatriots in Formula 1 could also have something to do with its rather lacklustre recent history in the sport.

While the company’s stint as an engine supplier between 1982 and 1988, supplying the likes of Brabham, ATS, Arrows, Benetton and Ligier, produced nine race wins (eight from Brabham, one from Benetton) and a driver’s championship title with Nelson Piquet in 1983, its exclusive engine supply deal with Williams between 2000 and 2005 saw just 10 race wins and no championships.

It’s history as a factory owned team – after purchasing Sauber in 2005 following the souring of its relationship with Williams – is even less spectacular, producing just a single race win, leading BMW to sell the team back to founder Peter Sauber at the end of 2009 and exit the sport altogether.