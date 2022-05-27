Maserati's MC20 goes topless

Meet the MC20 Cielo, which could be the prettiest convertible of 2022.

Maserati has lopped the top off the MC20 supercar, creating the rather gorgeous Cielo in the process.

The droptop MC20 uses a retractable glass roof that can lower or raise in 12 seconds at speeds of up to 50km/h.

Maserati put extra effort into the roof, giving it thermal-insulated glass with advanced polymer-dispersed liquid crystal technology which alters its transparency, like the roof on the BMW iX, to give you the open-top feel while retaining the ability to hold a conversation without yelling.

This is the MC20, a 470kW return to form for Maserati.

The carbon-fibre monocoque was designed for convertible duties from the outset, so minimal work was required to get the supercar ready for summer. In fact, the weight penalty from extra body strengthening is just 65kg. The engine is also mounted low to ensure the roof can fit overtop.

That means sprinting to 100km/h and ruining your hair still takes around three seconds, thanks to that twin-turbo V6 producing a healthy 463kW/750Nm. Possibly more impressive is the 0-200km/h time of 9.2 seconds.

Supplied The Cielo only weighs 65kg more than the coupe, thanks to its carbon monocoque.

The butterfly doors of the coupe have been retained, along with 150 litres of storage space. Not much, but this isn’t exactly an SUV... You should be able to fit an overnight bag though.

Maserati is offering 60 ‘PrimaSerie’ launch edition cars, all finished in the special ‘Acquamarina’ hero colour – optionally available on the standard car – and will roll on bespoke ‘MM20’ alloy wheels.

Local pricing is yet to be confirmed, but assume a reasonable uptick in price for the Cielo over the standard coupe.