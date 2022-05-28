Nissan confirms Kiwi Z pricing

Nissan is introducing four new models by the end of the year, including the Z sports car.

Nissan has confirmed local pricing for the Z sports car, due here by the middle of the year.

The Z will land here with both six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic options, starting at $84,990.

A special Proto Spec version will be available at launch, wearing Ikazuchi Yellow paint, a Super Black roof, 19-inch bronze alloy wheels and rocking a “bespoke” interior. These will be available until sold out, and cost $92,990. Nissan doesn’t mention how many it will offer.

Supplied The Nissan Z will start at $85k, markedly less than the Toyota Supra.

Power comes from a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, producing 298kW and 475Nm, which feeds the rear wheels only.

That puts the Z about $15k beneath the Toyota Supra, ignoring the Proto Spec price, and considering the Z makes more power... Well, we’ll have to wait and drive it before drawing any conclusions.

Supplied Both manual and automatic versions are coming to New Zealand.

The standard specification for New Zealand will load the Nissan Z with a leather-accented interior, a fully customisable 12.3-inch driver’s display, an 8.0-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and three driving modes – Standard, Enhanced and Sport.

Launch control is included, but seems to be an automatic-only feature. Manual models get a carbon fibre drive shaft and rev-matching to make up for it.

“The fastest, most powerful and most exciting Nissan Z car ever is now ready to launch in New Zealand, and I can’t wait for people to climb behind the wheel of this new icon,” said Nissan New Zealand Managing Director, Ben Hamilton.