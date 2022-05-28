Nissan confirms Kiwi Z pricing
Nissan has confirmed local pricing for the Z sports car, due here by the middle of the year.
The Z will land here with both six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic options, starting at $84,990.
A special Proto Spec version will be available at launch, wearing Ikazuchi Yellow paint, a Super Black roof, 19-inch bronze alloy wheels and rocking a “bespoke” interior. These will be available until sold out, and cost $92,990. Nissan doesn’t mention how many it will offer.
Power comes from a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, producing 298kW and 475Nm, which feeds the rear wheels only.
That puts the Z about $15k beneath the Toyota Supra, ignoring the Proto Spec price, and considering the Z makes more power... Well, we’ll have to wait and drive it before drawing any conclusions.
The standard specification for New Zealand will load the Nissan Z with a leather-accented interior, a fully customisable 12.3-inch driver’s display, an 8.0-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and three driving modes – Standard, Enhanced and Sport.
Launch control is included, but seems to be an automatic-only feature. Manual models get a carbon fibre drive shaft and rev-matching to make up for it.
“The fastest, most powerful and most exciting Nissan Z car ever is now ready to launch in New Zealand, and I can’t wait for people to climb behind the wheel of this new icon,” said Nissan New Zealand Managing Director, Ben Hamilton.