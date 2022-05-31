This is probably the fastest milk truck in the world

Don’t judge this book by its cover – under that rusty bonnet is a monster of an engine.

Milk trucks are a relic of a bygone era, from the time when refrigerators were a luxury and many people got their milk and other dairy and produce from a person leaving it on their doorstep in the morning.

A delivery truck in good nick would probably be a worthwhile thing to preserve, but considering they held little value beyond sentimental, a rougher example might be more suited to the road. And if you’re going to drive it, why not modify it a little?

That’s what the Illinois owner of this Divco Model U milk truck has done, but his work goes a bit further than just a new paint job.

In fact, owner Nick and his father didn’t touch the paint at all, leaving it looking rough and rusty. What they did do is ditch the old 78kW engine and slot in a Chevrolet-sourced 8.1-litre V8 and add a pair of turbochargers to generate 600kW of power. The whole thing sits on a semi-custom chassis using the front suspension from a 1995 Chevy pickup.

Nick took the truck to his local drag strip, clocking a 183kph top speed in the process. He could have gone faster, but said it was afraid the windscreen might smash.

Barcroft Cars via Youtube A glimpse at the twin-turbo 8.1-litre Chevrolet V8.

After all, it’s about as aerodynamic as a brick and the front end wasn’t designed for triple-digit speeds.

While the exterior hasn’t been refreshed, the interior has acacia hardwood floors from a house remodel job, the seats from a Dodge Caravan, and a custom audio system.

More plans are set for the milk truck, including more track time. Hopefully Nick improves the aero a bit and we can see what that powerplant can really do.

As for the truck itself, the Divco Model U is essentially the Tuatara of the motoring world, in that it too simply refused to evolve.

Supplied Divco introduced the Model U delivery truck in 1937 and built it until 1986. Really.

Divco (Detroit Industrial Vehicle Company) was started in 1926 by George Bacon and produced commercial delivery vehicles. It introduced the Model U in 1937 and it stayed in production, essentially unchanged, until 1986.

The Model U was the first vehicle in the USA to be designed specifically as a door-to-door delivery vehicle and featured a simplified control system that allowed a driver to operate it while standing up.

Called ‘Stand-Drive’, it combined the clutch and brake in a single pedal, while a hand throttle was incorporated in the gear shift lever. A swing-away pedestal seat allowed the driver to sit down for extended journeys of “more than a block or two”, although, sensibly, Nick installed seats in his one.