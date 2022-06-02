Stellantis and Toyota are working on a new electric van

Toyota already has a couple of electric vans for sale in Europe, but nothing in the large commercial vehicle sector.

Stellantis and Toyota have announced an expansion of their existing light commercial vehicle partnership, which involves a brand new large commercial vehicle. Not only will this be the first vehicle of the sort for Toyota, but it will also come with a fully electric powertrain.

The new vehicle will be developed by Stellantis and supplied to Toyota, meaning it will likely be a successor to the current Ducato van. It will be produced at the Stellantis plants in Gliwice, Poland, and Atessa, Italy and hit the market in 2024.

“With this third successful engagement, Stellantis is further demonstrating its expertise in the commercial vehicle segment and in developing battery-electric technology built to support a full range of needs,” Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, comments.

“This agreement strengthens our leadership in the EU30 for LCVs and low emission vehicles and moves us a step closer to realising our Dare Forward 2030 goal of becoming the undisputed global light commercial vehicle leader, in terms of technology, manufacturing, market share, and profitability.”

The two companies began working together on LCVs in 2012, with the Toyota’s mid-size LCV produced at Stellantis’ Hordain plant in France, followed in 2019 by a competitive and appealing addition to the compact-size LCV segment, produced at Stellantis’ plant in Vigo, Spain.

It’s currently unclear if the new model will make it to New Zealand, but we know the local arm is interested in bringing more plug-in vehicles to our market. Unfortunately, things are a bit more complicated than simply putting vans on a boat.

The Toyota Proace Electric and Proace Verso Electric, based on Stellantis underpinnings also found in the Peugeot Expert/e-Expert, are both already on sale in Europe.

At this point, TNZ doesn’t seem interested in bringing those models here. Worst case, we’ll have to wait until the Hiace and Hilux get electrified powertrains, which should be around 2023 if rumours are true.