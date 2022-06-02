Mercedes confirms electrified C 63 outputs as V8 put to pasture

The C-Class is about to get its range-topper for the hybrid generation.

The next generation of Mercedes-AMG C 63 will, as we’ve known for a while, not be powered by a snarling V8. Instead it will get a scrappy little 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four. And before you email me a picture of milk and say “only this and orange juice should come in two litres”, consider this. AMG has confirmed to Autocar UK that its new engine will make 350kW... and that’s not all.

Despite the new engine making nearly as much as the V8 with half the capacity and half the cylinder count, AMG is adding a plug-in hybrid electrical system to boost total output to 500kW, a full 120kW more than the old model.

Torque is up as well, said to be as much as 750Nm. The new car will also be the first C 63 to get all-wheel drive – only the V6-powered C 43 had 4Matic.

Supplied AMG’s turbocharged four-cylinder will form the heart of the new C 63, as well as other high-performance AMGs.

It’s unclear if every C 63 will be all-wheel drive or if some will launch in rear-drive guise, like how BMW released the M3 and M4. If there is an option, we’d assume Mercedes New Zealand will opt for the AWD version exclusively.

Mild-hybrid tech will also be involved, making the C 63 a weird mild-plug-in-hybrid, using the 48 volt starter-generator system from the ‘53’ cars to further cut back on emissions as well as add a dollop of temporary instant torque and power. AMG didn’t say exactly how much this would add.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The twin-turbo V8 is nearing the end of its life... at least, its life of powering four-door sedans.

The smaller engine also means less weight over the front axle, even with various hybrid bits and pieces added to the mix. That weight is also concentrated lower, which should result in better handling.

We should get all the details shortly when Mercedes-AMG launches its new C 63. In the meantime, those lamenting the loss of the V8 should get behind this – the E 63 Final Edition.

AMG has confirmed that most of its next-generation performance cars will use the electrified inline-four powerplant to some extent, save for the ultra high-end GTs of the world, which means the revamped E Class will follow the C in ditching the V8, hence the ‘Final Edition’ moniker here.

SUPPLIED No music, no talking: just four minutes of a Mercedes-AMG E 63 S being thrashed around Portimao race track. Nice.

The send-off for the V8 doesn’t add any extra digits to the kilowatt count, the E 63 still boasting 450kW/850Nm, sent to both axles through an eight-speed automatic.

Visual changes include matte grey paint, special black decals matched by black wheels, badging, exhaust outlets and exterior trim bits. The cabin gets yellow stitching in the seats and steering wheel, with ‘Final Edition’ badges on the centre console, along with a build number. Just 999 will be made globally, after all.

It’s unclear if New Zealand is in line for any of those just yet, but the Final Edition represents the last time you’ll be able to buy a traditional V8-powered sports sedan from Mercedes-AMG.