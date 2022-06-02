Lexus' fifth-generation RX SUV gets a turbo

Lexus has given the new RX a turbocharged engine and a special all-wheel drive system.

Lexus has revealed the new RX SUV, the fifth-generation of its best-selling SUV.

The new model rides on the GA-K architecture, shared with the Toyota Highlander in this case, but incorporating a higher degree of luxury as well as more electrification.

In keeping with Lexus’ trend of only offering hybrids, the RX will arrive with two powertrain options – the 350h, which uses the familiar 2.5-litre hybrid four-cylinder, and the new 500h, which gets a 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, also benefiting from hybrid electricals. Both are only available with all-wheel drive, and there won’t be a V6 option.

Supplied The new RX has been revealed, and it’ll arrive here with a new turbo engine.

The same powertrain is used in the smaller NX 350h where produces 179kW and 239Nm, and we would expect the RX 350h to serve up at least that much, if not more. We would also expect fuel consumption and CO2 outputs to rise some due to the extra weight and all-wheel drive system of the RX too.

Meanwhile, the 500h gets a 2.4-litre inline-four turbocharged engine with the hybrid stuff as well. Sorry, despite the name, it’s not a V8. According to overseas reports, the 500h powertrain will be paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and make a healthy 273kW/550Nm.

Supplied The rear end is quite spectacular with a full-width LED strip.

The range-topping RX will come in an F Sport Performance trim, which gets a special ‘Direct4’ all-wheel drive system, apparently different to the 350h’s AWD.

Lexus says it “works in conjunction with a newly developed hybrid system to maximise the front and rear wheel grip and to control vehicle posture while driving.”

While as-yet-unconfirmed for New Zealand, Lexus will build a 450h+ plug-in hybrid version of the RX as well. It would be surprising if we missed out on that one.

Supplied Inside is the fantastic Tazuna interior from the new NX.

Other changes to the RX include a Tazuna-based interior, which is what Lexus is calling its new cabin design first seen on the NX. That means it throws the old touchpad in the bin and adds a big central touchscreen, stubby gear selector, digital driver’s display and a lot of wood and leather.

Exterior changes include a new-look spindle grille with recessed diamonds instead of vertical slats, an arching mid-section, a floating C-pillar and full-width LED taillights.

Local pricing and availability isn’t available yet, but shouldn’t be too far away.