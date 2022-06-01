Ineos boss confirms smaller all-electric Grenadier in the works

Ineos boss, Jim Ratcliffe, has revealed that the company is planning an all-electric 4x4 to slot in under the Grenadier.

While Ineos Automotive is busy launching the Grenadier 4X4 into markets around the world at the moment, the company’s founder and CEO, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has revealed that it is also planning a second model line to compliment the full-size hardcore off-roader – a smaller, fully-electric 4x4 SUV.

In his first interview since the Grenadier project started, Ratcliffe told presenter of the “Building The Grenadier” video series, Mark Evans, that the company was considering a new EV model that would be smaller than the Grenadier, while retaining its workhorse DNA and off-road capabilities.

Shortly after the video was released, Ineos Automotive confirmed that the smaller all-electric model was indeed in the works.

Supplied Ratcliffe said the company was considering a smaller EV in a video interview, but it was later confirmed by the company to be happening.

While the Grenadier will initially be powered by petrol and diesel six-cylinder BMW engines, there has been much speculation as to whether Ineos would eventually electrify its all-new off-roader, with the company only confirming that it was working on a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain for it.

READ MORE:

* Ineos announces final Grenadier pricing and specifications

* Ineos flip-flops on EV Grenadier as production kicks off

* Ineos partners with The Halo Trust to develop Grenadier

* Land Rover Defender reborn?



And it now looks like hydrogen will be the only non-ICE option for the large off-roader, with the smaller model stepping in to fill the EV gap.

“I think the Grenadier is perfect for a hydrogen engine, but what we’re also looking at – quite carefully at the moment – is a smaller version of the Grenadier that is electric,” Ratcliffe said in the interview.

“We need to embrace the future, which is clearly in an urban environment, going to be electric. But even in a country environment, if you're a farmer you’ll probably want an electric car to drive around the tracks and the like, but you’ll want one that is capable. That’s our vision at the moment.”

Ineos Automotive says that while launch timings are yet to be confirmed, the plans “underscore [the company’s] long-term commitment to the automotive industry.”

The second model will eventually join the Grenadier and Grenadier pick-up in the Ineos Automotive product family, while a fuel cell technology demonstrator of the Grenadier is due to begin on- and off-road testing by the end of this year.

SUPPLIED Ineos Automotive has just revealed its take on a rugged, utilitarian off-roader - the all-new Grenadier.

Ineos Automotive recently confirmed New Zealand pricing and specification for the Grenadier, which will be sold through the Armstrong Group’s dealerships in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

The two-seater version of the SUV model will start at $94,000 in base trim, with Trialmaster and Fieldmaster trims landing at $106,225, while pricing for the five-seater Station Wagon starts at $95,000, up to $107,225 for either of the trim levels. Both the petrol and diesel models cost the same.

Following on from the launch of the SUV, the dual-cab ute version will also come to New Zealand, which Ineos has previously indicated will be priced below the SUV. Order books for the SUV have opened and the first customer deliveries are expected before the end of the year.