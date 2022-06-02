Mercedes-AMG has finally, truly, released the One hypercar

The production One hypercar is here, at long last.

Mercedes-AMG has, at long last, launched the production One hypercar.

Development of the One has been difficult to say the least. There’s the mountain of getting a Formula One engine to play nicely without an entire race crew – let alone convincing it to abide by road-going regulations – and that’s before considering Covid and supply shortages.

But no matter, because we’re here now, and the One works.

Supplied The AMG One has been finished after climbing mountain after mountain.

As mentioned, it uses the 1.6-litre hybrid turbo V6 from Lewis Hamilton’s 2017 prototype racer, but tweaked to produce around 422kW, compared to the circa-670kW from the F1 car. This is largely down to retuning necessary for road use, like dropping the idle rate from around 4000rpm to 1250rpm, and the redline to 11,000rpm from 15,000rpm. There are also six catalytic converters at play.

The engine itself is still largely F1, with spur gears controlling the cams, pneumatic valves in place of mechanical ones, and an electric turbo.

Supplied There’s a lot of aero to go with the monumental power figure.

Speaking of electricals, the One has no fewer four electric motors dotted around the car. A 120kW motor sits on the crank, another two are located on the front axle, and a smaller 90kW motor is connected directly to the turbocharger to completely eliminate lag. All in, the electric motors add 450kW of power.

Pair that with the combustion engine, and the One offers a total of 782kW. Torque is still unknown, apparently because the drivetrain is “too complex”.

No matter though, because the hypercar will break 100kph in 2.9 seconds, 200kph in seven seconds flat, and 300kph in 15.6 seconds. Top speed is 352kph. Ridiculous? Of course, but that’s the whole point.

Supplied The entire powertrain produces 782kW. Apparently, it’s too complex to get an accurate torque reading.

An 8.4kWh battery provides enough volts for electric-only driving at up to 18km, but it’s not exactly a commuter, so that’s fine. The battery is there more to enable those insane speeds, although it does help keep fuel consumption to a remarkable 8.7L/100km.

The chassis is as overkill as the engine. It’s a carbon fibre monocoque, which uses the seven-speed automatic transmission as a stressed member, like an F1 car. There’s a surrounding aluminium subframe with five-link suspension and adjustable struts front and rear with horizontal pushrods, which apparently negates the need for a traditional frontal anti-roll bar. AMG says the car will lower by 37mm in full attack mode.

Brakes comprise a set of 398mm carbon ceramic discs up front, bitten by six-piston calipers, and 380mm discs at the rear with four-piston calipers.

Supplied If you need to ask how much it is, chances are you can’t afford it. But because you’ll ask anyway, it’s $4.1 million and it’s all sold out.

Obviously there’s a lot of aero too. Moveable flaps are built into the front splitter, front wheel arch vents and the rear wing.

The splitter and wing adjust to increase downforce or reduce drag, while the arch vents reduce internal pressure within the wheel wells. There’s also that fat fin running down the centre of the engine bay.

If the car seems almost like more trouble than it’s worth, you’re not entirely alone in that view. Apparently, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius has joked about the board being “drunk” when they approved the project back in 2017. But it’s done now, and it looks amazing. Pity it’s pure unobtanium.