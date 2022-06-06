Ram reveals more about its electric utes

The electric Ram 1500 is coming, but it won’t be for a while.

Ram’s boss has talked more about the company’s plans for electric pickup trucks, which seems to involve a “better late than never” approach, to an extent.

First off, the 1500 EV will arrive in 2024, possibly badged ‘Revolution’ using the STLA Frame architecture designed for electric vehicles. CEO Carlos Tavares said that he knows the truck will be late to the game, but that its package towing, payload, time to charge and range will make up the delay.

Tavares, speaking at the Dare Forward 2030 long-term plan presentation for Stellantis in Amsterdam, showed off more teasers of an electric Ram, with red taillights sweeping up the edges and across the top edge of the tailgate.

According to Motortrend, Tavares wants the electric 1500 to look different from the petrol-powered 1500 already on sale, a different approach to Ford’s F-150 Lightning, which largely takes its entire design after the conventional truck, save for a few aspects.

This is to give the EV some space in the market, despite knowing some Ram fans might object.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The electric 1500 won’t look like the petrol-powered version, which is intentional.

Tavares went on to talk about the upcoming heavy-duty EVs. Some will be battery electric, as you might expect, but apparently, Ram is working on hydrogen fuel-cell offerings for fleet customers. It will use hydrogen tech already seen over in Europe in some of Stellantis’ fuel-cell vans.

These vans offer ranges in excess of 400km and can refuel in around three minutes, broadly the same as a combustion vehicle.

A timeframe for the fuel-cell Ram HD, nor its battery-electric sibling, wasn’t given, but it will likely be here before the end of the decade.

Meanwhile, a third truck beyond the 1500 and HD is also on the cards, set to be a mid-size Dakota replacement.

Supplied The Dakota is looking more and more likely to be reborn as an electric mid-size offering.

Motortrend says it will be at least three years away, and that Ram hasn’t even settled on which platform to use for it yet.

Expectations are on the STLA Large architecture, which means it could be a car-based ute rather than a ladder-chassis entry, and that it will be electric.