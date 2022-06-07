Lexus thinks grilles are getting too big

Watch as Lexus reveals its first dedicated EV - the all-new RZ 450e.

Lexus is reworking its longstanding spindle grille design as part of its shift to electrification, because apparently big grilles are actually undesirable.

New Lexus models are ditching the grille entirely, but retaining the spindle design, now called the ‘spindle body’ as it integrates the look with the entire nose.

The all-electric RZ SUV was the first to show off the body, with the updated RX following suit, albeit retaining a functional grille as it still has an engine with varying degrees of electrification.

Supplied The spindle grille is no more. In its place is the ‘spindle body’.

Lexus global design chief, Koichi Suga, told Automotive News that mixed feedback given to older grilles prompted the change. “Many people mention it looks like Darth Vader," he said at the RX’s launch recently. He added that American market research – Lexus’ biggest market – showed that when a grille is too big, it becomes a turn-off.

"The new spindle execution is based on this learning. We need the right balance." Thus, the spindle body was born.

Supplied The Lexus RZ and RX (pictured) get the spindle body, which pulls back from the big grille look.

The new design cue blends the grille with the body, and fades from solid body into recessed diamonds going from top to bottom. The bonnet ditches the sloped front edge in favour of a stubby front edge, giving the SUV a more aggressive face.

Meanwhile, the electric RZ has a fully blanked grille, with the spindle shape achieved through the headlights and black corners pinching inwards. Like the RX, the smaller RZ has a sharp upper lip that blunts the front end.

The RZ is based on the Toyota bZ4x, coming with AWD only thanks to a 150kW motor on its front axle, and an 80kW one on the rear. A 71.4kWh battery will offer a range of up to 450km, and we should see it sometime in 2023.

Lexus will initially offer a conventional steering set up (and conventional steering wheel), and will eventually make a yoke-controlled steer-by-wire system available that features no mechanical connection between the steering wheel and wheels. It’s unclear what markets this will be available in just yet.

Expect to see the Highlander-based RX next year as well, arriving with two powertrain options – the 350h, which uses the familiar 2.5-litre hybrid four-cylinder, and the new 500h, which gets a 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, also benefiting from hybrid electricals. Both are only available with all-wheel drive, and there won’t be a V6 option. A plug-in hybrid will follow.