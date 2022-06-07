Toyota reportedly considering small Ford Maverick fighter

Toyota is considering a small pickup to sit below the Tacoma.

It seems that Toyota wants a slice of that delicious, creamy small-pickup-flavoured pie currently being enjoyed by Ford and Hyundai.

The two have already racked up nearly 50,000 sales for the year until May, and the senior VP of automotive operations, Jack Hollis, at Toyota North America wants to get into the fray. "There is space,” he told Automotive News. “The question is, how to fill it?"

Toyota used to have the Tacoma in the small pickup slot, but as trucks grew over the years, Toyota gradually moved the Tacoma into the midsize segment, along with the Ford Ranger.

Meet the Maverick - the half-tonne (well, 680kg) ute we deserve to get here.

Cooper Ericksen, group vice president for product planning and strategy for Toyota North America, added that while Tacoma has been very successful, “we've reached a point where we can't get bigger, frankly, because of 'garageability' – the ability to fit it in the garage, and that's a huge selling point."

READ MORE:

* Is Nissan building a small all-electric ute?

* Hyundai Santa Cruz ute debuts, but there's bad news for Kiwi buyers

* Ford may build a Maverick Raptor as well as an ST

* The Ford Maverick is the small ute we deserve



However, Toyota’s dreams might have hit a hurdle, in the form of America’s odd emissions rules. The current standard dates back to the early 2000s, and is based on a vehicle’s footprint, or the four points where the tyres meet the ground. The greater the footprint, the lower the vehicle’s fuel economy standard.

Supplied The Ford Maverick is selling well, and Toyota wants a slice of the pie.

That basically means manufacturers can get away with more fuel-hungry powertrains by putting them into bigger trucks and SUVs.

Ericksen confirmed his team is “actively looking into” smaller trucks, but wants as much market research as possible. "It's undeniable that those products have a place in the market. And how big is that segment going to get? I don't know, but it's something that we need to be looking at and figuring out if it's an area we should play in.”

There’s a chance Toyota could base its truck on the Corolla Cross, which rides on the same platform as the C-HR. Ericksen added that he wants something spacious, “more of an SUV-with-a-bed concept”.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The Hilux and the Tacoma aren’t related, despite what you might think.

And despite what you might think, the Tacoma isn’t related to the Hilux. Toyota specifically engineered the Tacoma for ride quality, handling, comfort, and safety over ruggedness and payload capacity.

Apparently, this was to better suit the needs of North American pickup buyers, who typically used trucks as personal vehicles as opposed to the commercial, agricultural and off-road needs of the mid-1990s Hilux buyer.

Judging by the state and branding of the Hiluxes driving around Auckland, Toyota should bring the Tacoma here instead...