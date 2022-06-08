Cupra reveals its electrified future

Seat’s sporty offshoot, Cupra, has revealed its electrified future by whipping the covers off three new models that will join its line up by 2025 and an event in Spain, while also revealing ambitions to expand the brand globally.

“Tonight, we show the entire range of Cupra’s next generation of heroes to be launched by 2025,” said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra. ”In the midterm, our aim is to deliver 500,000 cars per year and push forward with our international expansion into new markets as well as entering new segments.”

The Terramar and Tavascan SUVs will launch in 2024, while the UrbanRebel electric hot hatch will land a year later.

Supplied The Tavascan (left), Terramar (centre) and UrbanRebel (right) will all join Cupra’s range by 2025.

The Terramar is a small SUV based on the underpinnings of the Audi Q3 Sportback and will be built in the same factory in Gyor, Hungary. The Terramar is 4500mm long and will be positioned above the Cupra Ateca. Like the Audi, it will be available in both ICE and plug-in hybrid versions and Cupra says the plug-in hybrid version will have about 100km of electric-only range.

Less was revealed about the Tavascan, a fully-electric SUV first shown as a concept in 2019. The company said that the Tavascan "will remain faithful to the 2019 concept car," and that it would "capture the vision of contemporary electrification" and "globalise the brand, taking it to new markets."

Supplied Cupra’s UrbanRebel is an all-electric sporty small hatchback. Yes please.

The UrbanRebel, which will be the last of the three to launch in 2025, is a front-wheel-drive, electric-only small sporty hatchback that will sit on a shortened version of VW Group's MEB platform. It will share its underpinnings with a VW badged model (potentially named the ID.2) and a Skoda model, although there will be no Seat version.

Cupra’s first all-electric hot hatch will be 4030mm long and pack a 166kW electric motor that will power it from 0 to 100kph in 6.9 seconds, with a maximum range of 440km.

“The UrbanRebel is more than just a car to Cupra,” said Griffiths. “This is the model that will democratise urban electric mobility. Emotional, sexy, and fun to drive and at the same time accessible. We prove that electric cars don’t have to be boring. This will be the next generation’s entry into our range.”

While he wouldn't reveal any future plans, James Yates, GM of Seat and Cupra New Zealand, said that all three were definitely on his wishlist for New Zealand.