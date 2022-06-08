Could this be New Zealand's new cheapest EV?

BYD is coming to New Zealand with the Atto 3 small SUV.

BYD Auto will launch in New Zealand in the third quarter of 2022, with the Atto 3 medium SUV and a national dealer network.

The Chinese electric brand will be represented in New Zealand by Ateco Automotive, already responsible for the Stellantis brands of Jeep, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Ram and Maserati.

Brand manager, Warren Willmot, said that BYD is a “once in a generation brand,” and confirmed the Atto 3 will open for presales next month.

“Specific vehicle and dealer information will be released shortly, however, we can confirm the Atto 3 will be eligible for the current full EV Clean Car Rebate of $8,625.”

The Atto 3 currently retails in Australia for AU$44,990 (NZ$50,125) drive away, which could potentially see it dethroning the MG ZS EV as New Zealand’s cheapest EV if Ateco can achieve similar pricing here.

Supplied The Atto 3 will get two versions with differing ranges but the same 150kW/310Nm front-mounted motor.

We do know the Atto 3 will get two versions, with ranges of 320km and 420km respectively, and will be followed in 2023 with two new BEV models. Both will be powered by a 150kW/310Nm electric motor on the front axle.

A further two models – using a mix of battery electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains – will launch in 2024. In total, five different models will hit the local market from 2022 to 2025.

BYD models use the ultra-thin ‘Blade’ battery design, something Toyota has shown interest in. The Blade uses a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) design, which have a lower energy density than most other lithium-ion cells but are cheaper, have a longer shelf-life, are less prone to overheating and don't use cobalt or nickel.

The battery has been put through extensive safety testing, beyond, including the infamous ‘nail penetration test’, designed to simulate an internal short circuit that causes fire. BYD says that throughout testing, the battery retained a low surface temperature, emitting no smoke or flames.