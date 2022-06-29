NZ police consider EVs, while their dogs get new rides too

The Skoda Enyaq iV is on its way here, but we still don’t know when.

While discussing the imminent arrival of Skoda’s Enyaq iV in New Zealand, local boss Rodney Gillard has also confirmed that the police are considering adding the EV to the fleet.

“We will be making an announcement in a couple of weeks about Enyaq,” Gillard said at a media event for the launch of the Skoda Fabia. “Watch this space, it is exciting.”

When asked if the EV was potentially in consideration for police use as part of Skoda New Zealand's supply contract, Gillard said “They are looking at Enyaq, absolutely. They're looking at electric vehicles, but obviously they’ve got a lot of work to do in that area.”

Skoda's first ever electric vehicle is coming to New Zealand.

While he declined to go into further detail about either the Enyaq’s due date here, or the level of police interest in it, he did confirm that the plug-in hybrid Superb had successfully completed its operational police testing and a number were now in active duty across the country.

“They [the police] now have plug-in hybrids in service as we speak. They've got them spread around the country in different applications learning exactly what an electric plug-in hybrid can do in the police force.”

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Skoda New Zealand general manager Rodney Gillard and one of the 548 cars the company has delivered to the police in the last year.

Gillard said that Skoda New Zealand has now delivered more than 500 vehicles to the police for use as ‘Prime One’ frontline patrol cars in the first year of the supply deal, well up 350 to 400 that was initially forecast.

“We announced the deal in November 2020. Obviously we had to order and supply the vehicles, and by the time they got on the ground and signed it off, it took until June the first cars to be delivered,” he said.

“The incredible supply from Skoda Auto means we’ve been able to supply and, thanks to not having supply issues, actually the buffer stock. It is a testament to the support from Skoda Auto during such a difficult time, and how important these emergency services business are globally to Skoda Auto.”

The police have also started using a specially-prepared five-seater version (ditching the third row that comes in the standard car) of the AWD 32kW Kodiaq Style SUV, which was also in the running to become the dog unit. That task, however, has been given to the Superb wagon following an evaluation on both vehicles.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF The first of the new Skoda police patrol vehicles is revealed in Wellington.

“They [the police] have done a lot of research with the dog handlers and the people that run the unit, and worked with Skoda New Zealand to select the Superb wagon to be the dog unit,” Gillard said.

“The very first one has been modified and produced. It's been fabricated and it's just getting finalised. Next week we sign off, and it should be on the road in the coming weeks.”

Gillard says that the advancement in design over the current dog units is “next level”, with Skoda New Zealand working with a UK-based company that has the exclusive contract to supply UK police forces with dog units for the local design, with the comfort and well-being of the dogs being an important consideration.

“It’s not just a cage and a couple of doors anymore,” Gillard said.