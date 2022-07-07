Car 101: Tips to make that tank of petrol go further

Fuel is mighty expensive these days, well over the $3 per litre point, so here are a few tips and tricks on getting the most out of your tank. And we promise we won’t mention walking or cycling instead of driving, because you all know about those already.

Correct tyre pressures make a huge difference

That's not just in how the car handles but also how much fuel it consumes. Lower pressures will create more drag, and therefore the engine has to work harder. It's important to regularly check your tyre pressures. If you don't know what the correct pressure is, check the placard that's usually on the inside of the driver's door or the owner's manual.

Supplied It doesn't have to be THIS flat to cost you money in wasted gas.

Get rid of that roof rack and any excess weight

Anything that creates extra drag or adds weight will result in more fuel used. Even roof racks with nothing on them create massive amounts of drag - a roof rack or bike rack can account for anywhere between 3 and 10 per cent of extra fuel usage - so take them off when you aren't using them. And give the car a clean out – just 20 kilograms can add an extra 1 per cent to your fuel consumption.

Switch off your engine if you’re going to be waiting a while

It might sound obvious but it bears mentioning. The general rule of thumb is that anything more than about 10 seconds idling will cost you more than turning the car off and back on again will, and that includes the extra cost of wear and tear involved.

Michael Sohn/AP If you’re waiting to pick up a mate and they’re only just getting out of the shower, just turn the car off.

That really refers to when you’re parked, as there are safety issues with turning your car off at a set of lights. And, while we’re on the subject, a study by the Society of Automotive Engineers found that using start-stop systems in modern cars can see fuel consumption improve by over 8% in heavy traffic

Keep your vehicle maintenance up

It goes without saying that a well-maintained engine will be more efficient than a poorly maintained one, but did you know that a poorly maintained engine can use up to a whopping 20 per cent more fuel than one that is regularly serviced and properly maintained?

Don’t speed and use the throttle like a normal person

By that we mean don’t use the throttle like it’s a light switch. Not only is it infuriating as a passenger, but it’s also using more fuel than is necessary. Simply roll off the gas, use the brake gently and allow more road between you and the car in front to stop.

123RF.COM/Stuff Speeding is dangerous and illegal, not to mention worse on fuel.

And speeding is not only illegal and dangerous, but it also uses more fuel by virtue of having the engine run at higher RPMs and using more throttle. Plus the faster you go, the more air resistance you meet, and the more fuel you need to use. But again – illegal and dangerous.

Avoid short trips and rush hour

Thanks to their aerodynamics, most vehicles are actually at their most fuel efficient at above 70kph and when the engine is warm, so short trips around town come at a high fuel cost. Just walking down to the nearby dairy to get milk or combining errands into one bigger trip will see significant savings in your weekly fuel spend.

Also, if you are lucky enough to be able to avoid rush hours, then do that too, as slow stop-start traffic is a massive fuel-sucker too.