Car 101: Car 101: How (and when) to use your fog lights

What's the right way to use my fog lights?

With winter bringing in low temperatures and fog around the country, those fog lights on your car will finally earn their keep. But how do they actually work and when should you use them?

Aside from the obvious (use them when you’re driving in fog, especially at night), you should also use them when visibility is "severely reduced" - technically not just by fog, but also snow and heavy rain. It is against the law to use them during clear conditions during either day or night, due to the risk of dazzling other drivers.

Their function is to give off a short, wide beam of light that penetrates fog, lighting up the area directly in front of the vehicle as well as the sides of the road. The beam is angled downward to not reflect off the fog.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Driving in fog means using your fog lights.

Front fog lights must be either white or amber in colour and should be wired so that they can be turned on and off independently of the main headlights. Rear fog lights are only allowed to be red, with the same wiring rules applied.

READ MORE:

* Weather live: Heavy snow in South as cold front moves across the country

* Fog blankets Auckland for fourth day in a week, 22 flights cancelled

* Here's how to stay safe on the roads in bad weather

* Drivers should stay off the road during heavy fog - expert



Front lights must also be fitted symmetrically and as far as practicable towards each side of the vehicle. They cannot be positioned higher than the dipped beam headlights and must be able to be turned off from the driver's seating position.

SUPPLIED Fog lights (the lower bulb) aren’t the same as daytime running lights (the C-shaped light in the main headlight cluster).

And if they are fitted, then they must work, with LED lights requiring at least 75 per cent of the LEDs working.

Daytime running lights are not the same as fog lights, even though they might seem similar. DRLs aren’t there to provide extra visibility for you, they are designed to make your vehicle more visible to other road users.

Up to two DRLs are allowed on your vehicle, which means that most modern vehicles legally can’t have any extras added.

Supplied Driving lights like these are usually aftermarket additions that provide extra light to the highbeams.

DRLs can only be white or amber in colour as well. Some white bulbs may have a blue tinge which is acceptable as long as they aren't TOO blue (for headlights as well), and some LED DRLs (and headlights) have a purple fringe around the edge, which is also acceptable.

Driving lights are another thing again, usually aftermarket additions that provide auxiliary light to the high beam of the headlights and must be wired so that they turn off when the main headlights are dipped.

Cars can have up to four main beam headlights, including driving lights, while motorbikes may have up to two.