Road test review: GMC Hummer Edition 1 Pickup

GMC HUMMER EDITION 1 PICKUP

Base price: US$110,295 (NZ$180,500)

US$110,295 (NZ$180,500) Powertrain and economy: Three permanent-magnet synchronous motors (one at the front, two at the rear) and a 212.7kWh battery , 745kW/1625Nm, AWD, combined economy 44.5kWh/100km (unofficial) and 565km range.

Three permanent-magnet synchronous motors (one at the front, two at the rear) and a 212.7kWh battery , 745kW/1625Nm, AWD, combined economy 44.5kWh/100km (unofficial) and 565km range. Vital statistics: 5506mm long, 2380mm wide, 2009mm high, 3444mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 320 litres (in frunk, plus 1.5 metre tray), 18-inch alloy wheels.

5506mm long, 2380mm wide, 2009mm high, 3444mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 320 litres (in frunk, plus 1.5 metre tray), 18-inch alloy wheels. Safety: Not tested

Not tested We like: Brutal performance, serious off-road capability, looks.

Brutal performance, serious off-road capability, looks. We don't like: Some cheap plastics inside. It will probably never make it here...

General Motors has reinvented the Hummer brand from being the poster child for everything unnecessary and profligate in the ICE world to, well, the poster child for everything unnecessary and profligate in the EV world really. Huge, heavy and brutally fast, it stands as a GM’s EV flagship and it is an absolute blast to drive...

OUTSIDE

Supplied The GMC Hummer EV is every bit as massive as you would imagine it to be.

The original Hummer’s blunt, brutal looks were always a love-it-or-hate-it affair (as were the subsequent smaller H2 and H3 models), and the all-electric revival isn’t any different in that regard – huge, square and brutalist in nature, but this time in a far more futuristic way, the new electric Hummer is in no doubt a Hummer.

And as imposing as it looks in pictures, I can tell you it is even more imposing in the metal, where its towering size becomes truly apparent – it’s ‘only’ 5.5 metres long, but is a rather remarkable 2 metres tall and almost 2.4 metres wide, including the mirrors. It does make the absolute most of that size, however, with the squared off body pushing almost every inch out to those extremes thanks to its boxy styling.

The front end is particularly striking, with its full width light bar that lights up behind the lettering of the Hummer name stretched across the nose and seriously truncated overhang to get the best possible approach angle – an impressive 44.3 degrees in “Terrain Mode”, which can bump up to a jaw-dropping 49.7 degrees in “Extract Mode” that also increases ground clearance more than 100mm over the already impressive 300mm in the terrain setting.

Supplied Four-wheel steering and ‘crab mode’ help make what is a massive vehicle surprisingly manoeuvrable.

By way of comparison, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon – the most off-road focussed version of easily one of the most capable off-roaders on the market today – has 327mm of ground clearance and an approach angle of 47.4 degrees...

While the tray section of the pickup does compromise its departure angle slightly when compared to the SUV version, as well as the Jeep, it is still an impressive 38.4 degrees in its maximum setting – the SUV packs a maximum of 49 degrees, while the Jeep SUV has 40.1 degrees.

All of this means that the Hummer means serious business off-road, and it’s styling leaves you in no doubt of that.

It also happens to look very cool as well...

INSIDE

Supplied The interior is light years ahead of previous Hummers, but still has a few areas of cheap plastics that aren’t in keeping with its premium pricetag.

As much impact as the Hummer’s exterior makes in the metal, its interior truly blew me away. Possibly because I still have nightmares over the sheer awfulness of the interior of the H3 that briefly sold here, but also because it is actually truly impressive in both terms of build quality and materials. Well, most of them.

The various materials used on the seats, dash and door trims are both of a high quality and also leave you with the distinct feeling that you could hose the mud out of it and they would be fine – a fine line to tread indeed.

Although, while the materials feel like you could hose them down, the electronics packed into the interior may well have a different idea about how wise that is, with two massive screens dominating the Hummer’s dash.

It’s not entirely convincing inside, however, as while the quality of the various surfaces are generally good, some of the switchgear feels a bit plasticky, flimsy and generic, while the infotainment touchscreen looks awesome, but is a tad slow and laggy. Neither of which are a good look in something costing as much as the Hummer.

UNDER THE BONNET

Supplied Even on gravel the Hummer’s staright line acceleration was brutal. And a bit terrifying...

The Edition 1 version of the Hummer Pickup is based on the ultimate 3X configuration that packs three electric motors and a truly monstrous 212.7kWh battery that is essentially two of GM’s largest Ultium battery packs stacked on top of each other under the big guy’s floor.

As you would expect, this makes the Hummer incredibly heavy (4103kg, in fact) but gives it a range of around 565km. Not exactly efficient then, but the Hummer’s best party trick is the breathtaking performance on offer from the triple motor/massive battery set up.

Despite the electrified Hummer weighing a startling 423kg more than the original H1 Hummer, it will rocket to 100kph in a tad over 3 seconds in “Watts to Freedom” mode, which is both the most American name ever, and the most appropriate name ever, given its initials are WTF.

Supplied While it is massive and very heavy, the Hummer is still deeply capable when you get it off-road.

It probably isn’t a coincidence in any way that you will yell another phrase that uses that abbreviation when you nail the throttle and the massive beast belts forward with a belligerent and unrelenting ferocity just in normal more – let alone switching it up to full face-melting mode, which we weren’t allowed to do because we were on gravel – and that big square nose rears up skywards and the relentless power pours on instantly, rearranging your internal organs and putting an unfair amount of pressure on your brain.

This is because the Hummer packs another startling set of numbers – namely the 745kW of power (that’s a nice, round 1000hp in American terms) and a frankly silly 1625Nm of maximum torque. No, you didn’t read that wrong...

ON THE ROAD

Supplied A wide range of drive modes means you can tailor the Hummer’s responses to any situation.

Pretty much all of our time in the Hummer was on a gravel/off-road course at General Motor’s historic Milford Proving Grounds, about an hour out of Detroit, where it proved itself to be an absolute blast to drive.

For something so huge and insanely heavy, the Hummer was delightfully agile and adjustable on gravel, switching at will between composed cornering at speed and full-blow drifts with just a nudge of the throttle. Even the most lurid of power-induced sideways silliness could be gathered up and corrected with ease, largely thanks to the Hummer’s fantastic all-wheel steering.

That all-wheel steer set up transitions between small movements at higher speeds, all the way to the brilliant ‘Crab Mode’ that allows the off-road to creep diagonally sideways, as well as the more extreme steering angles in off-road modes that almost steer as much from the rear as the front. This feels very weird at first, but makes the large pickup so much more manoeuvrable off-road, and also gives it a much smaller turning circle than anything else its size.

Ride comfort is, of course, deeply impressive (this is an American car, after all) both on gravel and over the more rugged stuff, and the vast extremes of throttle response between the various modes made progress over that rough stuff even more comfortable. And utterly effortless.

Supplied And, of course, the massive amounts of torque make it effortless to crawl almost anywhere...

VERDICT

If you hated the original Hummer and everything it stood for, then the reborn electric version isn’t likely to change that – after all that massive battery has an equally massive carbon footprint, and it is every bit as much the macho overcompensation as it ever was.

But, damn it is good.

It is as much an overcompensating flex from GM towards other manufacturers as it is from the people who are flocking to order it, but it is such a convincingly good one that I couldn’t help but fall in love with it as soon as I drove it.

Ridiculous is the best word to describe the Hummer – ridiculously large, ridiculously wasteful and ridiculously expensive, but also ridiculously capable, ridiculously fast and ridiculously good.